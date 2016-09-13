Your browser is out-of-date.

30 modern bathrooms to inspire your own!

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern Bathroom Glass
You're about to become every talented bathroom designer's dream client, as once you've taken a look at this article, you'll be primed and ready to give your ablution station a modern, beautiful overhaul! Clean lines, stunning tiles and simple schemes are making all of these contemporary bathrooms utterly covetable, but don't just dream it, DO IT! See which of these examples hits all the right style notes for you and set about your own home improvement project. You won't be sorry!

1. Unusual suite items really heighten the Modernist feel.

Casa las Moras , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

2. A magazine rack in the bathroom? Why not!

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

3. The cool tones and warm wood here contrast perfectly.

IQube House_, ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu Modern Bathroom
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

4. An indoor garden makes such a statement in a modern bathroom.

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom Red
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

5. For a modern look, glass should be a material that you consider using a lot of.

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern Bathroom Glass
RIMA Arquitectura

6. A fresh colour scheme will really modernise your space.

Departamento Roma Oaxaca , Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

7. A huge frameless mirror adds such style, as well as perceived space.

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern Bathroom Marble Beige
BAG arquitectura

8. Statement tiles let you inject some funky aesthetics.

Restaurant Artesanal , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern Bathroom
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

9. Monochrome is a classic colour scheme for a reason! So chic!

Departamento Tabachines , Hansi Arquitectura Hansi Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
Hansi Arquitectura

10. The 'island' here is so unusual, but fantastic and modern!

Casa Koz, Tacher Arquitectos Tacher Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
Tacher Arquitectos

11. Concrete and colour make a perfect modern contrast.

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern Bathroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

12. A more masculine, gothic style will look amazing in a room that has access to a lot of natural light.

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern Bathroom
LEICHT Küchen AG

13. Open-front shelves really add some honesty and transparency to a modern bathroom.

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern Bathroom MDF White
UNION Architectural Concept

14. Make your shower a real show stopper with bold mosaic tiles!

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern Bathroom
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

15. Pastel tones keep a modern bathroom feeling fresh and airy.

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern Bathroom
Gama Ceramica y Baño

16. Nobody said you can't get arty and creative in your bathroom. We love this space!

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

17. Chic, classic and undeniably modern, this elegant bathroom is everything we aspire to!

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern Bathroom
Deeco

18. For a spa feel, be sure to add some natural wood. Oh, and some fluffy robes!

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern Bathroom
BC Arquitetos

19. Geometric shapes are a modern trend that just won't quit and we can see why!

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern Bathroom Metallic/Silver
LAVRADIO DESIGN

20. Add storage to a modern bathroom in a funky way. These wall cut-outs are magnificent.

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern Bathroom
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

21. Work with nature to create striking contrasts between traditional and contemporary additions.

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern Bathroom
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

22. Faceted wall tiles? Well these might just be our new favourite modern decorating item!

Dom na Różanym Potoku , Neostudio Architekci Neostudio Architekci Modern Bathroom
Neostudio Architekci

23. Concrete adds an ultra contemporary, almost industrial feel to any bathroom and it looks amazing.

65sqm Appartment, MADG Architect MADG Architect Modern Bathroom
MADG Architect

24. Be bold and embrace a more open-plan bedroom/bathroom layout!

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Modern Bathroom
Staging Factory

25. Luxe materials will never date, so will keep your bathroom looking modern forever!

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern Bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

26. A punchy accent colour will work wonders to create a contemporary vibe. Don't limit yourself to paint either!

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

27. Keeping the room simple will naturally give your bathroom a super modern aesthetic. The cool blue here is perfection!

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern Bathroom Blue
MRS—Interior Design

28. Mosaic tiles and a statement floor are making this little bathroom have a huge style impact.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

29. Embracing unusual lighting solutions will add a designer and contemporary look to your bathroom.

Vivienda en Benicassim. Valencia, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern Bathroom
Egue y Seta

30. Nobody ever said that baths and sinks have to be square! The curves here are almost space-age and futuristic!

DOM W KOSZALINIE , Studio Projektowe Projektive Studio Projektowe Projektive Modern Bathroom
Studio Projektowe Projektive

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 ingenious storage solutions for your tiny bathroom.

Are you ready to wash away your old fashioned bathroom?

