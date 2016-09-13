30 modern bathrooms to inspire your own!

You're about to become every talented bathroom designer's dream client, as once you've taken a look at this article, you'll be primed and ready to give your ablution station a modern, beautiful overhaul! Clean lines, stunning tiles and simple schemes are making all of these contemporary bathrooms utterly covetable, but don't just dream it, DO IT! See which of these examples hits all the right style notes for you and set about your own home improvement project. You won't be sorry!