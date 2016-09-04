A home inspiring serenity!

This is truly a home that inspires serenity. The Juanapur Farmhouse is a world of tranquility, peace and relaxation. Designed by Monica Khanna Designs in New Delhi, this home resembles a retreat rather than a home. Why? Because it not only features natural wood, tropical hideaways and a place that is fit for rest and relaxation, it is also makes you feel like you are in a secret hideaway when you close the door.
The home has some stunning glass windows, ornate Indian details and remarkable furniture. Every feature of this home is dedicated to bringing joy and peace to the occupier and visitor.
Let's take a look around!
This is the facade of this fabulous home. It is easy to see how harmoniously the elements work together. We can see stone, wood, glass and the natural environment in union to create a beautiful home. The uncut paving stones and the grass growing amidst them adds a country look to the home, whist the overall design favors warmth and minimalism. There is a beautiful blend of down-to-earth tones coupled with natural elegance.
With such a beautiful environment, it is easy to feel as if you are living among the trees in this room. The view looks out to the garden and the blend of wood, rich earthy furniture, rust-colored rugs and pillows make this room a celebration of nature.
Everything is kept fresh with the contrast of white and dark through the furnishings and the table and chairs coupled by the leather stool adds a touch of style. This is just one of the cozy corners in this house.
Another cozy nook in this house is the sitting area which overlooks the back garden and yard. Furnished in lavish warm tones along with a leather armchair and tender lighting, this area is one that inspires relaxation and reflection.
Looking in from the patio, we can see the cozy corner we just featured. It makes for a perfect reading corner, filled with natural light and comfortable furnishings such as wooden cabinets, rugs and lamps , the large windows allows the scenery to gently creep into the inside space. It is not hard to imagine spending hours in this room.
The bathroom is filled with beauty and luxury. Ornamental hanging lights, refined materials and plenty of natural light, you are bound to feel amazing in this room. The vanity and wash basin at the center stands out and is further complemented by a majestic tropical paradise outside.
The bathroom is not the only place in which to concentrate on wellness and health, this house also has a spa room. With its dark wooden flooring, a massage table and floor to ceiling windows, with a trolley of special treatments, it makes you feel like you don't need to go any further than your own home for some pampering. This home truly inspires tranquility and a touch of elegance.
This is another angle which gives us an amazing view of the indoors. The windows are breathtaking and when we look inside, the lighting and colors of the furnishings are stunning. It is difficult to see where the indoors ends and the outdoors begins, which is why this home is so serene and unusual.
This house looks even more impressive in the nighttime. Subtle lighting surrounds the home and the generous windows are a perfect example of how well the relationship between the indoors and the outdoors work. A natural setting, a relaxing ambiance which has a calming effect—the house is definitely a place that inspires serenity and well-being.