A home inspiring serenity!

This is truly a home that inspires serenity. The Juanapur Farmhouse is a world of tranquility, peace and relaxation. Designed by Monica Khanna Designs in New Delhi, this home resembles a retreat rather than a home. Why? Because it not only features natural wood, tropical hideaways and a place that is fit for rest and relaxation, it is also makes you feel like you are in a secret hideaway when you close the door.

The home has some stunning glass windows, ornate Indian details and remarkable furniture. Every feature of this home is dedicated to bringing joy and peace to the occupier and visitor.

Let's take a look around!