A barbecue that trumps all others

A barbecue is a great addition to any garden, some barbecues are better than others, however. In this ideabook today we're going to show a barbecue area with several features that almost make us die of envy.

Barbecues and outdoor kitchens are usually responsible for creating unforgettable summer evenings. When the cold or bad weather loosens up a little, it is much more pleasant to gather with family and friends outdoors than to be cooped up indoors. This is why external social areas have become so popular, it's fun to cook and serve guests outside or in conservatories, galleries and other semi-covered environments.

In this case, the barbecue brings rare comfortable conditions outdoors and yet has no walls, allowing for the enjoyment of the garden to a much greater extent. It comprises of a dining area, a pool table, and a grill that leaves nothing to envy in the kitchen of the main house.

Join us to discover this wonderful barbecue and steal a few ideas to apply at home ourselves.