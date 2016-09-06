A barbecue that trumps all others

A barbecue is a great addition to any garden, some barbecues are better than others, however. In this ideabook today we're going to show a barbecue area with several features that almost make us die of envy.
Barbecues and outdoor kitchens are usually responsible for creating unforgettable summer evenings. When the cold or bad weather loosens up a little, it is much more pleasant to gather with family and friends outdoors than to be cooped up indoors. This is why external social areas have become so popular, it's fun to cook and serve guests outside or in conservatories, galleries and other semi-covered environments.
In this case, the barbecue brings rare comfortable conditions outdoors and yet has no walls, allowing for the enjoyment of the garden to a much greater extent. It comprises of a dining area, a pool table, and a grill that leaves nothing to envy in the kitchen of the main house.
Join us to discover this wonderful barbecue and steal a few ideas to apply at home ourselves.
This barbecue has a very complete outdoor kitchen adjacent to the dining table and enough space to include a pool table. The structure of the area takes full advantage of the corners and is supported by 4 columns and joined roof beams.
The professionals, Canatelli Architecture and Design are the experts behind this exciting project, and they’ve surely outdone themselves!
This barbecue uses the space which is often forgotten and that exists in the outer corners of a rectangular or square garden. It is a very simple construction, yet this project resulted in a fabulous space that completely changes the composition of the garden. Whenever it is possible, it is also worth incorporating a grill into the barbecue area.
Located directly across from the grill, the dining table can accommodate 6 people, and combines a rustic air with a refined atmosphere. Wood and white are always a good combination and the features here ensure the perfect look for a classic game room.
The grill area consists not only of space for grilling, but also a powerful campaign to prevent the barbecue area filling with smoke. We then also see a work surface, cupboards, sink, shelves and a wine cellar. Everything you need for a barbecue anthology. The green tone blends well with bricks and wood and is charming in outdoor spaces.
In order to have a grill, we must keep in mind that electrical outlets and water will be needed, as well as gas if you choose to incorporate a gas grill. If we build a grill for ourselves in a corner of the garden, the result can be slightly overwhelming, but if we have the comforts of a kitchen outside, it is necessary to have electricity and water.
This barbecue area could almost be considered a game room, due to the spectacular pool table added to its centre. This table has enough space for players to move from one side to another, beers in hand and without worrying about tripping over furniture space.
Situated in the garden, it was worth it for the architects to use natural vegetation to add an organic charm. The bushes on the wall along with the pots flanking the columns are more than enough to decorate the outside environment.
A common error is to install an outdoor barbecue with low light. For cooking, like with eating and playing pool, it is necessary to have light that allows us to see what we are doing without eyestrain. This was taken into account in the barbecue area, achieving an attractive and well-lit set.