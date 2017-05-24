This modest looking home hides an incredible interior you can't miss!

It's a myth that smaller or more modest homes can't be extraordinary and we think this project demonstrates the point perfectly. Not only is it stunning from the outside, but the all-white interior, finished minimally, lends itself to the creation of a cohesive, beautiful home that is lacking none of the home comforts that you would expect with a dream home build. This home has it all, it is modern, minimal, rustic and chic.. How does it do that? Come take a look at what the inspired architects created and prepare to marvel!
You can't deny that this house is really making a splash and when even the rear view is something exceptional, you know you've found a truly inspiring build. The large swathes of natural stonework are beautiful and location sympathetic and that huge section of glazing really makes the rear facade something special!
Wow. When it comes to making a good first impression, this building certainly has the right idea. A fabulously boxy design, the feature wall of bright orange render really helps the property, as a whole, to stand out. We can't wait to see some alternative angles!
Most buildings that follow a boxy design scheme are found to be open-plan on the inside and this one has certainly not disappointed! With this main living space encompassing both a kitchen and dining room, the vast proportions have been put to great use. The all-white décor is something else too!
With a view like that outside the vast glazing, it's no wonder the dining table has been positioned where it is. Ideally situated to drink in every drop of the lovely surroundings, the garden actually seems to come into the house and brighten the space. The contrast of the black chairs works well with the natural wood floor and white walls too, while the double height ceiling and gangway adds a touch of style like nothing else!
Found through an open doorway from the main open-plan space, this delightful sitting room is the perfect place for some evening relaxation. The palette of bright white with some hints of grays and blacks has been maintained and with a statement fire in place too, we can't imagine anywhere better to enjoy some easy lounging, especially in the winter months!
The gangway that is visible from the open-plan kitchen and dining room is a joy to behold when you are up on it. Offering uninterrupted views of the lower level, as well as the garden, thanks to the fun height glazing, its design really helps to keep the whole home feeling transparent and easy to access. The natural wood floor adds a wealth of warmth too!
Naturally, the master bedroom has been finished in the uniform all-white scheme that the rest of the house enjoys and we can't help but feel that it lends a different vibe here. There is such a sense of calm, easy relaxation that how could you not simply drift off every night? By not having the wall reach the ceiling, the space feels enormous too! What clever design.
Some all-white bathrooms can feel a little sterile, but thanks to some wood accents, that is demonstrably not the case here. In fact, we think this is a warm and pleasing space! As with the rest of the home, simplicity is key and has created a room that simply oozes charm and style. It's amazing that this whole property is as modern, sleek and almost stark as it is, yet still feels like a wonderfully inviting and enjoyable home. Incredible!
