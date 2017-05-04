7 Backyards you'll beg to call your own

Your backyard should be your own personal paradise, reflecting your personality to the fullest. Gardens are a great way to enjoy the outdoors without leaving the comforts of your own home. Just as your home is an extension of your passions and personality, your backyard should do the same.
Below are seven outdoor spaces that each reflect a different personality but all with incredible wow factors. Just as everyone is different, your backyard should be as unique as you are.
For all the swimmers out there, your own personal pool is a must. A seamlessly integrated pool creates a sleek and modern look for your backyard. Allow plenty of space for sun loungers and a large seating area so that this place can become pool-party paradise. For those who want a more tropical vibe, add lots of lush plants, palm trees, and vibrant colors to achieve a beachy atmosphere. You'll never want to go on vacation again because you've created your own oasis.
Anyone with a flare for the dramatic would definitely connect with a backyard that has an incredible view. In this instance, let the views take center stage and be the wow factor for your outdoor space. The hard work is already done for you because of the scenic background so you can play down the amount of plants in the space, perhaps with a small herb garden or lemon trees, in this instance. The outdoor furniture should be minimal with neutral tones so that the focus remains on the backdrop. Add some plush pillows and a small table and you'll never want to look away from your incredible views.
Those who are more creative and eclectic need their own person enchanted garden. This space should reflect your own eclectic style and filled to the brim with lush, green plants. Find pieces at flea markets and thrift stores to create a unique space that simply cannot be replicated by anyone else. A seating area with an array of plush pillows and comfy blankets will give you all you need to sit back and enjoy your backyard.
Relaxation is an important factor in a person's life and what better way to relax than to create your own spa environment. A relaxing hot tub can easily, and beautifully, be incorporated into your backyard. A neutral color palette is essential for the most zen environment. Add a seating area where you can relax and enjoy a book or a meditation session to fully unwind. Plants should be kept minimal and trimmed, making for a no-fuss backyard that won't be too difficult to maintain.
For all of those social butterflies out there, a backyard with a lot of seating and a central space is perfect. A fire pit is great in order to host all year round, even on those cold winter nights. Built-in seating is also a must in order to ample room for all of your guests, but make sure to leave some open areas so it doesn't seem too closed in. If extra seats are needed, grab some portable chairs that can easily be moved around the backyard. Make sure to have plenty of blankets around and get ready for unforgettable nights around the fire.
For those who can't decide between a modern space and a traditional garden filled with plants, no one says you have to choose! Incorporating your modern style into your backyard is very simple. Create a large space for your outdoor table and some chairs, perhaps with a concrete or slate flooring, to keep things sleek. The edges of your backyard are reserved for as many plants as you'd like. This allows for the two styles to mesh beautifully without feeling overwhelmed. Add a water feature (or two) to really make it feel like a modern oasis.
If you've got the space to spare and want a place where anyone can enjoy themselves, then go all out! A pool on the edge of a lush garden is a great way to relax on those hot summer days. Incorporate the fire pit in its own pit surrounded by built in seating, great for entertaining no matter the temperature outside. A covered section is great to host parties, rain or shine, or to sit and enjoy your very own paradise. This space is sure to please everyone, without hindering your uniqueness.