6 Houses that don't follow conventions

press profile homify
Ristrutturazione ed ampliamento di un fabbricato rurale a Suvereto (LI), mc2 architettura
If you thought that houses were basically all the same, shame on you! With so many amazingly talented architects out there, it should come as no surprise that houses are consistently being built to challenge and refresh the norms that are in place. From ultra contemporary box homes through to rustic villas, there are no limitations, except your imagination, so let's take a look at what people around the world have been creating!

1. A home in the woods like no other!

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

You could hardly say that this is a quintessential log cabin, tucked away from civilisation in the woods, but it sure is stunning! A great combination of modern brickwork, timeless stone and ultra modern sliding windows, this is a fresh take on 'getting away from it all'.

2. Sleek and stylish living.

Ristrutturazione ed ampliamento di un fabbricato rurale a Suvereto (LI), mc2 architettura
mc2 architettura

mc2 architettura
mc2 architettura
mc2 architettura

While part of this house might look to have been constructed using a traditional blueprint, the addition of a first floor terrace and striated wood cladding certainly makes it different and new! We love the combination of modern white render with traditional window shutters too! What a great contrast!

3. Don't be afraid to add some colour!

KB Evi, STİLART MOBİLYA DEKORASYON İMALAT.İNŞAAT TAAH. SAN.VE TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.
STİLART MOBİLYA DEKORASYON İMALAT.İNŞAAT TAAH. SAN.VE TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.

STİLART MOBİLYA DEKORASYON İMALAT.İNŞAAT TAAH. SAN.VE TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.
STİLART MOBİLYA DEKORASYON İMALAT.İNŞAAT TAAH. SAN.VE TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.
STİLART MOBİLYA DEKORASYON İMALAT.İNŞAAT TAAH. SAN.VE TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.

Boxy, beautiful and bold in its choice of first floor colour, this home is anything but standard! The vibrant red top floor really adds a certain something and we adore how the building itself has ingratiated itself into the surroundings. We bet it is wonderfully camouflaged in autumn too, when the leaves start to turn!

4. Who needs modernity?

Bağyüzü Taş Ev, Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

When heritage styling is what you love, why try to adopt any contemporary accents at all? Though freshly constructed, you'd be forgiven for assuming that this wonderful home had stood strong for many years, thanks to the intricate stonework and attention to details such as shuttered windows. That's a new-build we woudl liev in!

5. Conversions done right.

CASA A CAMPIROLI, Officine Liquide
Officine Liquide

CASA A CAMPIROLI

Officine Liquide
Officine Liquide
Officine Liquide

There is a tendency for people who are converting an old building into a new home to add slices of modern architecture, or even large extensions, but that's not a path you absolutely have to take! This wonderful rural building has been kept as nature intended it and certainly offers a great alternative to completing a totally new building project!

6. Work with the surroundings.

Ristrutturazione di Villa Monofamigliare, UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

Clearly, this is a Mediterranean building and we love how the saffron yellow plaster work really sets the tone. While new buildings often follow a formulaic and simple structure, the addition of traditional elements here keeps more recognisable aesthetics alive. The ironwork on the windows and doors, for example, is a real show stopper! 

For more dream home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The eco-friendly home of your dreams.

Nice on the outside, great on the inside!
Which of these homes appealed to you the most and why?

