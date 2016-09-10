A unique home with an incredible surprise!

Today, we are going to take you to Vail Valley Retreat, where Denver-based design professionals, Andrea Schumacher Interiors, have created the most beautifully stylish space that will leave you feeling quite breathless.

This country house that we will explore today is effortlessly chic and lavishly luxurious. Every last detail has been carefully considered, ensuring that this space is as stylish as it is comfortable.

Be warned: once you step foot in this environment, you'll want to stay forever!