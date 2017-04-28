A home transformation from tacky to trendy!

South Korean design professionals, Handy Design, have a treat in store for us today!

They have taken a very tacky and unappealing looking house and transformed it into a modern space that is neat, minimalist, trendy and chic.

As we explore this newly renovated home from the outside in, we will learn how we too can create very sleek and sophisticated rooms and exterior spaces in our very own homes. All it takes is a little bit of creativity as well as the right materials.

Let's get to work!