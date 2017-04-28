A home transformation from tacky to trendy!

South Korean design professionals, Handy Design, have a treat in store for us today!
They have taken a very tacky and unappealing looking house and transformed it into a modern space that is neat, minimalist, trendy and chic.
As we explore this newly renovated home from the outside in, we will learn how we too can create very sleek and sophisticated rooms and exterior spaces in our very own homes. All it takes is a little bit of creativity as well as the right materials.
Let's get to work!
In this image, we can see how tacky the home was before the renovation and intervention by these expert designers. The facade was a bright blue, which is just too overwhelming and too overpowering. It makes you want to close your eyes!
We can also see how there is an abundance of plants and trees used throughout this space, which is a great design tool but there is no clear design or decor strategy. The result is a crowded and cluttered looking exterior space.
The exterior space of this home hasn't been utilized at all—in fact, it is a dumping ground for cleaning products and other items. This makes the garden look very unattractive!
If we go outside, we can see that the tacky blue tones remain, which makes for quite an unappealing entrance. An entrance is meant to be warm and inviting, but this just looks a bit too blue!
There are also unattractive pipes and boxes on the wall.
Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance to see what an entrance is meant to look like!
Can you believe that this is the same house?
Gone are the bright blues and instead, we are welcomed with warm and earthy tones that create a calm and inviting look and feel. Wood has been integrated into the facade, which breaks up the facade slightly and introduces an elegant touch.
The walls are also smooth, with soft lights installed to ensure that this space is lit up in the evening. This if far more functional and trendy!
The area around the home is far less chaotic! Gone are the old boxes and items dumped all over the garden.
Instead the designers have installed a gorgeous wooden deck, which neatly arranges the exterior space. A wooden wing has been added to the space, creating a little casual terrace area where the family can relax in the sunshine and fresh air.
In this image, we can clearly see how wood and stone work together, softening the look and feel of the home while adding in a rustic element.
If we make our way into the house, we come across a very stylish open plan living space, which opens the entire home up. The designers have gotten rid of any walls that separate the spaces in this home, ensuring that they maximize every inch—a great design trick!
The kitchen and television room flow into one another, while the living room is slightly separated from the home by glass windows. Have a look at these other tips for how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
The designers have gone for very neutral tones throughout this space, including lots of white and sandy beige. This keeps the room warm, bright and light and enhances the natural light that flows through this space.
If we make our way into the bedroom, we really get a sense of how the designers have made the most of the space available to them.
The bed features a bookshelf underneath it, where all of the residents' personal items and books can be stored neatly away. This is ingenious!
We can also see a large closet in this space, which keeps clothes and other personal items stored neatly of sight. This keeps the bedroom sleek and minimalist.
We can't leave this home without poking our head into the beautiful kid's bedroom, which features a pink theme.
A kid's bedroom is wonderful, because you can have so much fun with it. You can choose funky wallpaper, bright linen and colorful furniture.
In this room, the designers have ensured the space is both creative and functional. It also opens up onto the exterior space, thanks to the large glass sliding door. This keeps the room well ventilated and full of light.
These designers have gone out of their way to ensure that this home oozes trend and style, without compromising on family comforts!