A family home brings the best out of every family, but we all know that a balance between communal and private spaces is perfect for getting the best out of your living space.
This Korean mountain retreat offers plenty of space to be together and also plenty of space that caters for privacy. It is friendly and warm and it comes courtesy of architects Homestyletoto. Comforting and blessed with reading nooks and great outdoor areas, this is the kind of home you would want to retreat to after a long day.
Homes: the perfect home for a large family
This property is rather large and is designed as a U-shape which allows its occupants to enjoy the outdoor entertainment area which is large and wide. This creates a natural connection between the indoors and the outdoors; so socializing and relaxing are closely intertwined. The U-shape design helps create a sense of connection between the two sprawling wings of the home. Also, note the lovely dark wooden roof. This style of wood roof is common in rural areas of South Korea and adds a rustic, country-style feel to the home.
The living room has several entertainment areas, for watching TV or relaxing with a book. The real focus of the living room is the reading nook and window seat. It's painted a lovely canary yellow that adds a real exuberance and warmth to the room. Check out the built-in bookshelf running along the entire length of the wall. It barely takes up any space and it's a good spot for children too.
The large kitchen is really built for a family. There are two very long kitchen benches with matching sinks. Deep base cabinets provide plenty of storage as well. The white base and lack of upper wall cabinets makes the kitchen feel relaxed and casual. It's perfect for a holiday style family home. It's also good to see how the retro red fridge and industrial style light fittings have been used to add a splash of personality.
If you are imagining big communal family dinners, then this room certainly does not disappoint. The green walls give this dining room a very friendly, laid-back feel. There are also various seating styles to cater for everyone. The bench-style seating is sure to appeal to children and the wooden chairs add a cozy element to the room.
This bedroom is decorative and interesting and will appeal to older children and adults. The window seat has been painted a gorgeous rich pink and the same bookshelf we saw earlier has been used to beautify this room and create a private reading corner. This is definitely a bedroom for those who like to retreat from time to time and enjoy a little privacy. The triangle window above the bed infuses the room with a stream of refreshing light from above.
This kids' bedroom and it is perfect for young children because it has separated areas for rest and play. It has a chunky wooden loft bed that makes the room look and feel like a tree house. The loft bed also frees up floor space that is now used as a playing area which is perfect for art and crafts. This means cleaning time is easier and parents are likely to have a little more time to themselves.
Here we have the barbecue area but there are several zones to the outdoors of this house. This space is sure to be a pleasure for both kids and adults to enjoy food and a family gathering. In the background is a casual dining area that runs off from the kitchen and which houses a more formal outdoor eating area.With so many spaces to enjoy, relax in and eat at—this home feels like a perfect mountain retreat as well as a home!