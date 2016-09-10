7 Tricks to give your home a low-cost luxury makeover

It's safe to say we all love a bit of elegance and luxury in our homes. But it's not often that we all can afford it. For those who are willing to use a bit of creativity and intelligence, we have compiled a list of 7 insider tips that will inject a touch of grandeur into your house without blowing the budget.

Now even the most frugal spender can have sparkling chandeliers, expensive furniture, polished floors, opulent curtains and extravagant embellishments. Follow these tips and it will look like you have spent a million dollars on your home without hiring a single interior designer or decorator.