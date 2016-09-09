The radical renovation of a crumbling home!

Homify's before and after renovation ideabooks are rarely so radical! You'll think anything possible after you see this makeover of a small apartment in Ukraine.

It's painful to look at the pre-renovation photos of the interior of this small apartment in the Crimean city of Simferopol. They look like wire service photos from journalists covering the ongoing conflict in the region, but happily they are merely the shots taken after the damp and neglected hovel had begun to be stripped back to its bare structural essentials, ready for interior architects and designers from Versalprojekt, led by Alexander Mow and with studios and offices in both Simferopol and Sevastopol, to get their hands dirty with a renovation that seems all but impossible considering the state of disrepair on display.

Let's take a look at how a good strip-and-scrub-down followed by a thorough and thoughtful refurbishment can work wonders on what might seem a lost architectural cause.

WARNING: contains graphic images of horribly mutilated home interior.