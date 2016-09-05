The home that shows white is more than alright!

Italian professionals Fabio Azzolina Architects, are experts when it comes to modern design and chic finishes. They're from Milan after all!

In fact, where else would we go to find such cutting-edge sophistication and impressive architecture?

This is exactly why we are going to explore a wonderful white house today, designed by these innovative Italian geniuses. What we will learn today is how white can be used for both the interior and exterior design of a home, resulting in the most elegant look and feel.

Are you ready to learn just how alright white can be?