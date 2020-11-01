How much does a modern house like this really cost?

Advances in prefabricated concrete construction are bringing house prices way down. The biggest advances are being made in economies that are experiencing a boom period in private ownership and, as such, are home to construction companies that are pioneering methods that are less than traditional and, in a highly competitive market, are bringing prices way down.

From the street, this small house looks amazing with its sleek modern design features and inside it it similarly chic and contemporary. Located in Puebla, Mexico, the low cost architectural and building principles here can be emulated the world over for dream home that is kind to the wallet. Let’s take a closer look to find out how much it will cost to build modern homes.