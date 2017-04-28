An industrial style renovation!

The interior of homes seem to become outdated more swiftly than the exteriors, but there is hope yet in a tasteful renovation. Currently, the construction of new properties is ever increasing, and this means that the vacancy rate also continues to grow at a very high percentage. It is also natural that dwellings and housing become outdated, while only the aging of the building itself is not a problem.

If the interior of your house do not fit the lifestyle that has changed as the age progresses, and the apartment itself is cramped, it may leave you in a housing situation far below your expectations. A renovation enables us to achieve a standard of living we are comfortable with, and which suits your own style, regardless of whether the property is old or new.

Diversity is often the key in improving a quality of life, and may also be the best way to respond in a renovation and in taking advantage of a vacant house. To demonstrate who one can diversify by means of a renovation, we are pleased to introduce to you this project by Reborn Cube, restoration and renovation experts in Japan, where a unit in an old housing complex takes on a new life.