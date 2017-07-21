The house we are about to see is set on the magnificent Caribbean coast at the center of northern Venezuela. It was redesigned and transformed from a dull space to a stylish modern home. The designers used vibrant colors and modern concepts to design this house with the primary objective of bringing beauty and comfort to the home at the same time. Let's start our tour!
Renovations: this place goes from empty shell to a comfortable home
The designers have actualized their vision with this stunning change. The gray feature wall and the down-lights create a perfect contrast between pure white and dark colors and tones.
The choice of white sofas alongside dark tones and turquoise colors on the walls give the room a modern or postmodern look. A wonderful blend of classic, elegant and modern energy works under the same roof to create an environment in which comfort and style go hand in hand.
The dining table is placed behind the living room sofa to integrate the living space.
The table is a very simple design; a combination of wood and glass. The designers have added a decorative touch and placed a mirror on the wall and a shelf between them to lend elegance to this space. What really distinguishes this room is its use of wall storage units, which, when closed do not seem like drawers at all but a dark gray wall. The attention to detail is amazing in this room.
This kitchen is a combination of brilliant and mysterious colors and at the same time the designers chose dark wood coupled with orange light. The illuminated gloss on the kitchen benches adds a touch of chic design to the space whilst the lighting that is installed above it encourages cooking in style!
The house is surrounded by greenery and plants which is a brilliant idea when it comes to merging the natural world with practical style. The only thing on the veranda is a small table and some chairs to loosen up the atmosphere and to create beautiful calming views of greenery and balance.
Using unique hinges of its kind for the kitchen is in line with the contemporary design of this kitchen. These kitchen cabinets do not need handles to open, but are practical and plain in the way they transform to open and close. They are smooth and weightless, and are a whole new take on kitchen cabinets.
As you can see, the space saving kitchen cabinets facilitate room for bottles, cans and accessories. Everything is out of sight and incredibly simple which has made the kitchen both functional and stylish.
The rule of white for the cabinets and accessories makes for a pristine area which is both welcoming and hygienic. There are a few darker pieces of furniture work well with the white cabinets to stage a sense of contrast and balance.