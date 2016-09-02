This home looks like it's straight out of a movie!

Today, we visit a home in a nature reserve that is both modern and avant-garde, distributed over 1100 square meters. This work of art has been created by architect professionals, Meulen Architects and is called The Kloof House.
This is a home that won't cease to amaze you with its incredible design as well as its ability to balance being a family home with being a piece of artwork! It also looks incredibly unique and different, depending on what angle you look at it from, offering the neighbors plenty of beauty to be enjoyed!
What's more is that this property features areas that are dedicated to entertainment, both throughout the interior and the exterior along with high quality spaces that are both comfortable and elegant.
Follow us on this very interesting journey, which will leave you speechless!
This is a house that features a very modern concept, where the interior of the home opens up onto the exterior space. The ground floor of the home merges with the terrace, creating a seamless transition between the two spaces.
These expert architectures made it clear that they wanted to the home to flow, with the relationship between the house and the environment very closely interlinked. This makes for a very pleasant lifestyle.
Steel has been used throughout the facade, creating a strong but flexible appearance at the same time.
The house opens up onto the garden, integrating the best of nature and the best of modern architecture and design. Here the walls of the facades are glass, allowing for an easy appreciation and view of the beautiful garden and spectacular swimming pool.
The building features four bedrooms and a guest room!
Because of the size of the house, the architects worked very hard to ensure that it is energy efficient. It includes an under floor heating system, where a stream of water flows throughout the underneath of the house, as well as solar panels.
In the living room, we come across a large interior space that is incredibly open and integrated into the exterior space.
As we've seen throughout the home, this is the underlying concept of the house: a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor environments. This is achieved thanks to the large glass doors. The interior design is super comfortable, bringing in metallic elements, which creates a very trendy and cutting-edge look and feel. Orange has been introduced for a bit of life, breaking up the dark tones. A bright orange cushion and bright orange throw bring in these splashes of color.
This area opens up onto the kitchen and dining room, enhanced by the double height of the room.
Beyond the living room, we come across the amazing dining room that features 12 seats as well as elements of steel, glass and concrete. This is a very clean and chic design!
The lighting in this area has also been strategically arranged, enhancing the modern and avant-garde atmosphere as well as working with the exquisite furniture design.
This room is like something out of a five-star hotel, opening up onto the exterior of the home while keeping the same neutral tones that we've seen throughout the rest of the house. This is a great example of
less is more.
Only a few functional elements have been used to decorate this space, resulting in a fresh and contemporary design.
The staircase was a great excuse to include a sculpture in the entrance of the house, with the folding metal forming the support for the staircase. This is a masterpiece, enhanced by the gorgeous lighting!
The grey tones add elegance and luxury to this space, working in harmony with the neutral colored floors and the glass walls. This is a very bold design.
