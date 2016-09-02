This home looks like it's straight out of a movie!

Today, we visit a home in a nature reserve that is both modern and avant-garde, distributed over 1100 square meters. This work of art has been created by architect professionals, Meulen Architects and is called The Kloof House.

This is a home that won't cease to amaze you with its incredible design as well as its ability to balance being a family home with being a piece of artwork! It also looks incredibly unique and different, depending on what angle you look at it from, offering the neighbors plenty of beauty to be enjoyed!

What's more is that this property features areas that are dedicated to entertainment, both throughout the interior and the exterior along with high quality spaces that are both comfortable and elegant.

Follow us on this very interesting journey, which will leave you speechless!