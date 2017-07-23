The kitchen is fittingly known as the heart and hearth of the home. This is where we gather to cook, eat and bond as a family. The kitchen is the area around which much of our day begins and ends. Here, we will review 5 gorgeous modern kitchens, each of which has a distinct personality of its own. Different colors, textures, materials and designs have gone into concocting these contemporary and stylish cooking havens. In each case, space was utilized intelligently so that both functionality and aesthetics could receive equal attention. So read on to get inspired!
Life hack: 5 Modern kitchens that will stun you!
This kitchen has all the sleek fittings that a modern kitchen requires. But who says glossy counters and chrome fittings can only sit well with modern surroundings? The delightful patterns on the floor and the brick wall for the oven give this space a unique rustic edge. The striking red of the cabinets becomes a warm colour thanks to the addition of these details. At the end of the room is a bank of windows that allows sunlight and fresh air to flood the space adequately.
This ultramodern kitchen has an appetisingly vibrant look thanks to the plum hue that adorns its cabinets. The rest of the kitchen is a glossy white affair that makes for a bright and cool appeal. We especially like how the plum hue has been carried on to line the chimney along with a touch of chrome. The black countertops add a defining touch, while the white lighting streams downwards from geometrical shapes in the false ceiling. Designed by the interior designers and decorators at Nimble Interiors, this kitchen is an expansive and futuristic space where cooking is a dream!
The Nordic appeal of this kitchen had us floored, thanks to the pale wooden breakfast nook that curves with its linear charm on one side of the white and chrome space. The compact kitchen has been set in a straight line and makes room for plenty of movement as you cook. On top, the sleek shelf has been left open around a chrome chimney for a wholesome look.
The elegant retro style kitchen has plenty of modern appeal thanks to the white and raw wooden cabinetry, as well as the moulded white chairs. The grey wall with its artworks accentuates the sophisticated and soothing look of the space. We also love how the backsplash is made up of a patchwork of abstract patterned tiles.
This charming country style kitchen has raw finishes and homely quarters flaunting varied grains of wood. On top, a loft like space in white appears for a futuristic vibe. The couches on one side with the windows behind them ensure that there is plenty of space for family and friends to sit and relax while you cook and entertain. The picturesque views through the windows on both sides ensure that you enjoy an expansive and airy feel as you spend time here. This kitchen is an eclectic and modern one with plenty of understated country charm.
You've just read: Life hack: 5 Modern kitchens that will stun you!