A dull terrace gets an incredible revamp!

What do you do when you are faced with the problem of an unattractive old terrace? We will see how the talented architects at A2Office in Vila do Conde in Portugal provided a trendy solution to this problem, and that too with minimum structural changes. Opting for a natural theme, creative designs and vibrant colours, they converted a blank grey concrete canvas into a charming spot for open air relaxation! This terrace was a boring grey affair previously, and lacked aesthetic touches. But now, wooden accents, reed screens, lush plant life, and cosy and colourful furnishing have made the terrace perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying happy times with family.
Can there be a more unwelcoming sight than this? A blank expanse of grey concrete stretching in all directions, and poorly maintained at that– why would anyone ever want to set foot here?
Looking at the terrace from another angle, the view is downright dismal, and there is nothing on the terrace to pleasantly distract us. The exposed air outlet ducts of the house certainly give us no joy.
What a dramatic makeover! The deplorable grey concrete has made way for an abundance of slatted wood and stylish reed screens. The wooden walls and floor with sandy-hued tiles look extremely stylish in their rusticity, and the verdant plant adds a lovely touch of colour while contributing to the natural theme. This is indeed a warm and inviting ambiance.
Striking a bold note against the brown floor and wall, we see the solid black seating arrangement and another plant that offers natural relief. The wicker furniture is a perfect touch for the terrace as it imparts a rustic as well as a contemporary look – it is a splendid choice for the natural theme and is a picture of comfort. The pretty cushions add a dash of colour and cheerfulness. A big thumbs-up to the chic chair swing too!
The seating arrangement on this side of the terrace continues the solid colour theme in the form of the furniture as well as the cushions. The bold splashes of blue look exciting and bring a dash of glamour to the dark sofa, while also infusing the atmosphere with a bit of fun.
We love the bamboo reed wall – what a beautiful touch that harmonizes so stylishly with the rustic theme! The sunlight gently filters through this intriguing wall and falls upon the cute little rock garden and the bold black pouf. A big thumbs up also to the big lantern on the ground – a truly novel and appropriate decoration that goes so well with the setting!
A rock garden is the perfect decoration to enhance the beauty of this terrace – it is small, pretty and requires little maintenance. Other beautiful decorative items and uniquely designed utensils also provide a splash of colour, charm and interest that makes all the difference!
The architects have created a comfortable and stylish rustic retreat out of the erstwhile expanse of blank grey concrete! The warm wooden accents, the bold furniture and lively cushions, the bamboo wall, the creative designs and the decorative details all work cohesively to make this a terrace to remember! Here’s another makeover story that might inspire you - Incredible home renovation of a derelict farmhouse!