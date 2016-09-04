Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A dull terrace gets an incredible revamp!

Justwords Justwords
homify Patios & Decks
Loading admin actions …

What do you do when you are faced with the problem of an unattractive old terrace? We will see how the talented architects at A2Office in Vila do Conde in Portugal provided a trendy solution to this problem, and that too with minimum structural changes. Opting for a natural theme, creative designs and vibrant colours, they converted a blank grey concrete canvas into a charming spot for open air relaxation! This terrace was a boring grey affair previously, and lacked aesthetic touches. But now, wooden accents, reed screens, lush plant life, and cosy and colourful furnishing have made the terrace perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying happy times with family.

Before: An Uninviting Prospect

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Can there be a more unwelcoming sight than this? A blank expanse of grey concrete stretching in all directions, and poorly maintained at that– why would anyone ever want to set foot here?

Before: A Pathetic View

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Looking at the terrace from another angle, the view is downright dismal, and there is nothing on the terrace to pleasantly distract us. The exposed air outlet ducts of the house certainly give us no joy.

After: A Tremendous Transformation

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a dramatic makeover! The deplorable grey concrete has made way for an abundance of slatted wood and stylish reed screens. The wooden walls and floor with sandy-hued tiles look extremely stylish in their rusticity, and the verdant plant adds a lovely touch of colour while contributing to the natural theme. This is indeed a warm and inviting ambiance.

After: A Stylish Seating Arrangement

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

Striking a bold note against the brown floor and wall, we see the solid black seating arrangement and another plant that offers natural relief. The wicker furniture is a perfect touch for the terrace as it imparts a rustic as well as a contemporary look – it is a splendid choice for the natural theme and is a picture of comfort. The pretty cushions add a dash of colour and cheerfulness. A big thumbs-up to the chic chair swing too!

After: A Splash of Blue

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

The seating arrangement on this side of the terrace continues the solid colour theme in the form of the furniture as well as the cushions. The bold splashes of blue look exciting and bring a dash of glamour to the dark sofa, while also infusing the atmosphere with a bit of fun.

After: Beautiful Bamboo Bonanza

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love the bamboo reed wall – what a beautiful touch that harmonizes so stylishly with the rustic theme! The sunlight gently filters through this intriguing wall and falls upon the cute little rock garden and the bold black pouf. A big thumbs up also to the big lantern on the ground – a truly novel and appropriate decoration that goes so well with the setting!

After: Low-Maintenance Decorative Touches

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

A rock garden is the perfect decoration to enhance the beauty of this terrace – it is small, pretty and requires little maintenance. Other beautiful decorative items and uniquely designed utensils also provide a splash of colour, charm and interest that makes all the difference!

The architects have created a comfortable and stylish rustic retreat out of the erstwhile expanse of blank grey concrete! The warm wooden accents, the bold furniture and lively cushions, the bamboo wall, the creative designs and the decorative details all work cohesively to make this a terrace to remember! Here’s another makeover story that might inspire you - Incredible home renovation of a derelict farmhouse!

A home inspiring serenity!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks