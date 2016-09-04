A dull terrace gets an incredible revamp!

A rock garden is the perfect decoration to enhance the beauty of this terrace – it is small, pretty and requires little maintenance. Other beautiful decorative items and uniquely designed utensils also provide a splash of colour, charm and interest that makes all the difference!

The architects have created a comfortable and stylish rustic retreat out of the erstwhile expanse of blank grey concrete! The warm wooden accents, the bold furniture and lively cushions, the bamboo wall, the creative designs and the decorative details all work cohesively to make this a terrace to remember! Here’s another makeover story that might inspire you - Incredible home renovation of a derelict farmhouse!