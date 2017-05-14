A prefabricated home that'll answer your housing prayers

Compact, cheap but completely cool modular design is well-represented in the pre-fabricated 'kubu' house by Germany's THULE Blockhaus.

Modular architecture is totally a la mode these days, with prefabricated house designs popping up as popular options elsewhere in the homify network for those looking for affordable architectural solutions and contemporary cargotecture (shipping container architecture—a novel form of eco-friendly prefabricated architecture) that boasts great good looks on display in innovative modern homes like the Pocket House.

This German-designed prefabricated house is assembled from modular elements that are constructed offsite to template designed, and assembled onsite in an extraordinarily short period of time. The all adds up to an incredibly cost-effective property that doesn't sacrifice cool contemporary good looks. Plus how cool is it to be able to order a house and step inside it just a few weeks later?