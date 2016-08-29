From drab home to modern dream!

Recognizing the renovation potential of an old house is an art form in itself. Here's how one old and boring bomb became a bold and modern home in brick.

You find places like these advertised as a handyman's dream or ’ideal for a DIY enthusiast:. Houses like these can often be lemons, but with help from homify's expert renovators and interior architects, the most drab and unassuming buildings can be transformed into bright, modern and incredibly livable homes.

The first clue to the renovation potential of this curious South Korean house was the unusual brick facade, constructed in a style that resembles streamline moderne or art deco. An oddity anywhere in the world, it's especially rare in East Asia.

Inside, however, a great deal of work had to be put in to bring the home up to scratch. But, with a little hard work and a whole lot of imagination, what was once a cramped and dark abode was opened out into a fresh and light-filled home.

