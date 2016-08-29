DIY small budget kitchen makeovers!

Want to color? Why break everything when your kitchen is not that tired? It was with these words that Claudine Pastoret, founder of the franchise launched some pretty incredible ideas.
Much cheaper than replacing your whole kitchen, you can simply repaint, refurnish, recreate what you already have!
The kitchen is the center of the house where the whole family can get together. At times kitchens can be expensive to renovate so we have put together some incredible kitchen ideas which will not cost you a fortune and they will also save you a lot of time. We will offer you some ideas, tips and tricks to launch yourself into a brand new kitchen makeover.
The rustic style has been on the rise but this design is already a few years in the past. By saying it is completely outdated or antiquated would be a little bit too quick to judge because we think that this is not a completely failed project. With a few small changes, this old rustic kitchen can go to contemporary in no time.
The old wood is less than dynamic and while we have everything that is necessary for cooking, there is nothing inspiring about this kitchen.
The kitchen has been updated in white, grey and orange colors which creates a wonderful contrast. Liming wood furniture allows us to enjoy the charming patina of yesteryear. The handles have been replaced as well as the bench tops and the tiled table which was once covered with gray laminate. What a refreshing difference!
This old rustic kitchen typically resonates with the times in which it was built and appears brown and dreary. There is plenty to work with underneath the pure wood exteriors of the cupboards and table, but where do we start? It seems as if the entire kitchen needs some freshening up. It is time to infuse some life into this dark old kitchen.
It is amazing what white can do. The makeover began with re-painting the kitchen cupboards and the hood to replacing the tiles on the back splash with a black one. The choice of lime green in between the white cupboards and back splash certainly take away the old weathered look. The transformation brings some light and of course air into the space!
The problem in this kitchen is that there are too many light colors and not enough contrast to accentuate any piece of furniture. There are also many different variations of the color white, cream and beige which can appear quite dull. Let's see how the interior decorators have tackled these problems!
By choosing just two tones in which to paint the kitchen, we can already see that the color variations have become more balanced. It is a simple yet convenient kitchen in which the cupboards were in need of some structure. The result is warm, creative and original. The front of the dishwasher was also painted to conceal it.