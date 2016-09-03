The eco-friendly home of your dreams

Everyone longs for the warm nights of summer where you can sit outside and enjoy nature. A summer home is a great place to escape the hot and hectic city and unwind with friends and family. The architects at SOMMERHAUS PIU have taken summer living to a whole new level with this modern summer cottage.
Located outside Berlin, this summerhouse faces a beautiful lake, perfect to sit and enjoy the long, summer days and do some water sports. The façade of the cottage is very modern, combining eco-friendly materials and technology with beauty and comfort. The interior of the home is cozy and mixes traditional and modern elements.
The beauty of this summer cottage is that it is very versatile, making it perfect to use during the winter months as well. It is fitted with a wood-fired stove so you can have your own cozy cabin in the woods.
This small summer home is modern and rustic at once. The wooden elements are made from sustainably sourced wood from local forests and do not contain any chemical treatment. The clean lines of the cottage stand out against the natural forest background while the slanted roof makes for a visually interesting exterior. This roof also allows for larger floor to ceiling windows, which envelop the house in beautiful, natural light.
The builders have also added a terrace that wraps around most of the house, so that you can enjoy the sun at any time of day and from any angle.
In the middle of the forest there are no lights but the ones that emanate from the home. Complete darkness envelops the home at night but the coziness of the lights produces a warm glow, emulating a warm, campfire in the middle of the forest.
This is the perfect place to completely unplug and relax for the summer or winter holidays, or even for a romantic getaway. The complete isolation and the lake nearby will leave you feeling at one with nature, especially since it is combined with energy saving features to keep you comfortable.
The interior of the cottage is equally as beautiful as the exterior. The theme of light wood and white gives the space an airy feel and has a country feeling. The kitchen is on the smaller side, but perfect for a summer cottage where you won't be cooking as you would in a normal home. The floor to ceiling windows also open up into the kitchen, flooding it with natural light and giving beautiful scenic views.
The long and elegant kitchen leads to the bedroom that can be closed off with a sliding door. The bed and the vintage trunk are the sole pieces of furniture in the room that leaves the room bright and airy, rather than cluttered.
The living room and dining room are sparsely decorated in order to show off the gorgeous views of the lake in front of the house. The wood burning stove doubles as a cozy fireplace, perfect to enjoy during the winter months or those rare chilly summer evenings. The floor to ceiling windows, again, open onto the terrace and allow natural light to flood into the home. The furniture is minimal which allows for the views to be the highlight of, not only the space, but also the entire cottage.
The kitchen leads to the terrace, which gives you gorgeous views of the wilderness and the lake. Following the clean and simple lines of the house, the terrace has an offset section, which can be used as extra seating but also adds dimension to the space.
A simple lounge chair and some pillows give you all you need to enjoy your unplugged, wilderness holiday in the sun. No electronics, no fancy equipment, just a sustainably built cottage with beautiful scenic views. You'll never want to go back to the city again.