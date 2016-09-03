The eco-friendly home of your dreams

Everyone longs for the warm nights of summer where you can sit outside and enjoy nature. A summer home is a great place to escape the hot and hectic city and unwind with friends and family. The architects at SOMMERHAUS PIU have taken summer living to a whole new level with this modern summer cottage.

Located outside Berlin, this summerhouse faces a beautiful lake, perfect to sit and enjoy the long, summer days and do some water sports. The façade of the cottage is very modern, combining eco-friendly materials and technology with beauty and comfort. The interior of the home is cozy and mixes traditional and modern elements.

The beauty of this summer cottage is that it is very versatile, making it perfect to use during the winter months as well. It is fitted with a wood-fired stove so you can have your own cozy cabin in the woods.