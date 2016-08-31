Fabulous and unusual homes you can't take your eyes off!

We will show you some fabulous and unusual homes from all around the world, so get ready for an adventure into some very extraordinary and amazing houses!
You will see exciting projects by talented architects that go beyond ordinary suburban designs. You will also see some innovative ideas by being given a glimpse into the future of architecture.
The reconstruction of this wonderful home in the county of Devon is striking at first sight. It is situated on the British Riviera. The feeling of seclusion and privacy that is present in every room of the house cannot be compared with anything else. The tranquility and serenity of life at sea and away from your nearest neighbors is perhaps a scarce luxury. This house represents the best of the British coast.
This fabulous villa with its panoramic windows, amazing pool in
Stratosphere color, as well as fabulous lighting shows us the best of tropical Brazil!
It is located in the exclusive suburb near the city of Belo Horizonte, and the rest of its facades, believe me, are even more amazing!
This amazing house will appeal to those who are looking for a luxury penthouse. With its chic and glossy design, it brings the city and country together under one roof. Built in a minimalist style, it has a special color scheme based on coffee and stone shades. On the right is the guest area, to the left—the main building.
This luxury villa has an immense area on the second floor which has breathtaking views. With two large terraces, glass railing and a private area with a bedroom. On the ground, the bedroom has direct access to the garden! In addition, this house is located right on the beachfront and from the living room one can see the beach and sea.
Another amazing project is located on a lake, and has nothing less than breathtaking views. Fabulous mountainside and an old forest, the terrace also overlooks the water. What could be more surprising than to live in such a fantastic environment.
The reconstruction of this old house was based on staying true to its history. The glass facade was placed amidst the ruin which creates a loft-style design. The metal structure organically fits the interior.
This amazing house has a small dressing room for mattresses, pillows and books, as well as the common area to sleep in the beautiful summer night. It is ideal for children because it replaces the tent in the garden and can even be positioned near the sea or a lake.
This spectacular home-office in the back yard is terrific proof that modern parametric design opens up tremendous opportunities for improvisation in the 21st century.
Another interesting project. This modern villa with terrace, summer kitchen, pool and garden fits perfectly into the warm climate of the south. House total area—250 square meters. It is a breathtaking sight!
This Turkish house is placed alongside a flawless looking swimming pool. Sliding doors open on all three sides of the living room providing a summer breeze on a hot day; fresh air and the wind from the mountains.
A stunning complex with a swimming pool in the middle, the amazing colors and styles of this complex are now being built around the world. From Bulgaria and Egypt to places such as Spain, Thailand, Japan and Australia—you will find this design becoming quite popular.
This villa is a perfect example of a dream home for the traditional Brazilian family. Until recently, it was a squat bungalow but with a large outdoor area. In this project, there is also a terrace by the pool in the form of an island which has grown palm trees and a separate house for the summer kitchen!
Charming small house with an area of 150 square meters this attractive suburban home is part of integrated development in India and it looks like a picture from a fairy tale!
Another project in India allows us get acquainted with the modern variation of French style with a special type of attic. The layout and interior is modern whilst the exterior retains a bourgeois look.