7 Magnificent ideas for wooden makeovers!

The humility of wood makes it a mighty favorite among the architects. A variety of elements could be developed and designs worked out, utilizing this very property of wood. Both inside & outside the home, wood can be employed to create amazing structures that deliver both on practical utility as well as adornment.
The architects CONELY have time and again wowed everyone with their master craftsmanship, that has a deep seated passion for excellence and rich experience in high quality woodwork at its core. Their expertise spans across all types of wooden elements- furniture, stairs, structural projects, etc., adapting well to the needs and desires of every user.
Today I am going to take you on a tour of some of their woodwork, that will leave you awed with the thoughtful design, impeccable functionality and intricate detailing. After this, you could possibly end up perceiving wood in a totally different way. Let’s go!
In this photo, we can see the elegant roof of the terrace supported on solid wooden beams. The usage of forms of top quality timber like the ancient recovered wood or wooden laminates makes it convenient for the architects to accomplish the construction of a variety of wooden structures in different shapes & sizes, viz., pergola, shelf, the intricate spider web ceiling or caisson complex and so on.
The pergola, a structural and decorative element, can totally alter the character of a space. Usually a garden feature, it could offer a comfortable retiring space, as in this photo. It could be adorned by hanging plants, or left bare just with the warm personality of wood gracing it as décor. In this photo, the pergola is dominated by the humble elegance of wood and solid decorative pieces on the sides as well as on the center table. This pergola bears the basal essence of simplicity.
Pergolas can be covered with a number of different materials like wood, natural heather, tile, African cane or even glass.
Here we can see an innovative porch designed by combining wood and glass, forming a closed space with glass doors and glass walls on 3 sides. This porch idea perfectly blends the texture, personality, warmth and scent of wood with the neat transparency of the glass to create a cozy outdoor lounging area that quite naturally connects the outside space with interiors of the home.
This design allows for a living space replete with acoustic and thermal insulation qualities. The space could be so designed to house a comfortable and personalized setting for lounging as well as dining, as shown in this image- an absolutely snug living space that is outdoors yet very much connected to the interior space, with sober furnishings and minimalistic décor to exude that homely mellowness.
Surrounded by lush greenery, this pool facing gazebo presents an ideal relaxation option. Perfect for a warm & sunny climate, this airy space offers an inviting proposition for a great deal of refreshing repose. Located in the private garden, this gazebo conveys a refined style with the combination of wood & natural heather to create an exotic space that resembles an open hut.
The experts at CONELY also undertake the construction of roofs, floors, and intermediate floors or mezzanines, and create exquisite structures. Be it laminated, solid or treated wood, these experts specialize in transforming the unassuming element into a marvelous design. This image shows a number of wooden structures, lending a rustic yet chic look to the home.
Here is another example of what can be achieved with woodwork. A structural element has been created by combining wood with marble columns, forming a terrace that oozes bold elegance. Partially shaded, the terrace bears wooden cantilevers forming the shaded space; this shaded space, in the photo, has been adorned with classic wrought iron tables & ornate high backed wrought iron chairs, old lanterns and large clay planters- a quaint sanctum for a leisurely rendezvous.
Here are some more amazing ideas wherein wood has, in some way or the other, beautified rooftop terraces.
Ending this tour in style, here is a beautiful coffered ceiling. Adding a lot of dimension and character to the room, the wooden panels are an epitome of genius craftsmanship. Adding to its exquisiteness are the sparkling chandelier and the stained windows in the room with light colored walls.
Structural as well as decorative, coffered ceilings are generally used for roofs of buildings and are made of great quality wooden beams between which, holes and geometric figures are engraved with great accuracy.
Quite contemporary, the coffered ceiling is very much a fashion statement and as we can see, very rightly so!
If these woody wonders wowed you, take a look at these stunning cottages that celebrate the essence of wood.