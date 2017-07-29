Kitchen design: 6 beautifully organized kitchens

The kitchen is the heart of the home and the space where people tend to spend most of their time. It is a space for cooking and entertaining and usually given the most detail when designing a home. A kitchen should be welcoming, beautiful, and most of all, organized.

The most traditional form of kitchen organization is the work triangle, which creates imaginary lines from the centers of the cooktop, stove, and refrigerator to form a perfectly flowing kitchen workspace. This design strategy insures that you are not running in circles around your kitchen while cooking a meal.

The work triangle is perfect for any kitchen, no matter the size. Below are a few examples of this kitchen design strategy to think about before your kitchen remodel.