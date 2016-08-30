9 Stylish ways of incorporating glass in your entrance

Visibly inspired by the minimalist design, this visually appealing facade depicts the use of glass in portraying different living spaces separated exteriorly by narrow metallic frames. The large curtains ensure privacy for home-style comfort. The elevated home looks elegant with the absence of ceiling in sight; the manicured lawns flanking the pavement and the greens on the top of the house create a great contrast with the metal frames. A reduction in dimensions should not mean compromising on the sophistication quotient- this is the message lucidly conveyed by this facade idea.

