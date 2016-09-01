7 Common design mistakes for small bathrooms

Designing a stylish and functional space is difficult to begin with. Pair this task with a small square footage and things get a bit tricky. Small bathrooms are an all too common occurrence in many homes and can be hard to design in an elegant and practical way.

It's very easy to make a mistake while designing a small bathroom because you need to have the essentials, a toilet, a shower or bathtub, and a sink. With just a bit of creative thinking these common design mistakes can be transformed into a gorgeous and functional bathroom, no matter how small the space is.