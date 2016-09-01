A tiny apartment that has absolutely everything you need!

A small home becomes sizable when it is rich in graceful functionality and delivers on the briefs of comfort & decent luxury. A well thought out partition of living spaces could effectively transform small houses into great homes. This is exactly what the designing of studio apartments is all about. Perfect for students or professionals living alone, studio apartments are cheaper, more manageable & compact.

Today, we are going to take a tour of a small yet charming studio apartment from the house of Milan based architects Studio Ferlazzo Natoli. This studio apartment demonstrates clever space utilization, is properly ventilated &well lit, and oozes elegance in eclectic design.