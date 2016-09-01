A tiny apartment that has absolutely everything you need!

A small home becomes sizable when it is rich in graceful functionality and delivers on the briefs of comfort & decent luxury. A well thought out partition of living spaces could effectively transform small houses into great homes. This is exactly what the designing of studio apartments is all about. Perfect for students or professionals living alone, studio apartments are cheaper, more manageable & compact.
Today, we are going to take a tour of a small yet charming studio apartment from the house of Milan based architects Studio Ferlazzo Natoli. This studio apartment demonstrates clever space utilization, is properly ventilated &well lit, and oozes elegance in eclectic design.
The simplistic, original and functionally rich facade shows that direct natural light & ventilation have been prioritized. The bars on the windows hint at security being a criterion for design. The large sized windows generously allow the sunlight to pour in; the grilled front door window has been incorporated for the same purpose. The light color scheme enhances the brightness of the facade.
This is a multi-functional integration of spaces. The bed, the modish bedside table with the cute tiny white lamp, the spacious wall closet, the mobile utility racks and the small dining setting for two people are all neatly contained in this small space. The jazzy transparent chairs & white table add a touch of sophistication. White walls & high ceilings make the small space look bigger.
The view of the space shows a cozy bed that follows the soothing light-colored palette maintained throughout the small home. The tallish lamp on the right side of the bed does its job without stealing too much room. The white closet, the white marble floor, the metallic letters saying HOME, the minimalist decor & the lightish color tones complement each other and together give the space a radiant aura of tranquility.
The dynamic combination of furnishings & lighting contributes greatly to the cosmopolitan and airy look of this space. The wooden beams on the ceiling break the light palette, lending it a rustic essence. The intricate wall decor looks unconventionally elegant while the flowers near the corner & fruit basket on the white table provide organic touches. The flat screen TV & air-conditioner enhance the modern look. The star of the show, however, is the bunch of bright lights hanging from the ceiling, bringing in that modish flair.
This tiny kitchenette very conveniently fits into the closed closet space. Racks & shelves dedicated to different types of kitchenware and an inbuilt wash basin make this compact kitchenette quite handy. The little blue storage trolley is a useful component of the kitchen area.
The bathroom design is subtle & elegant within constrained space availability. The shower is a clever option over bathtub, saving valuable space; the corner located sink & mirror are also strategically placed. Space crunch has been beautifully managed in this bathroom that celebrates functionality blended in tasteful design.
