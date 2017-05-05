This 86 m2 house will steal your heart!

This completely charming two storey house overlooking a lake might fool you into thinking you are lost in a wooden wonderland with Hansel and Gretel. But in fact it takes us smack bang into the middle of Lagoa Santa, a municipality of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
The creation of this house owes itself to a challenge set by artist George Hardy in 1992. He wanted several architects and artists to team up and together, imagine the lodgings of a cultural hotel in Serra do Cipo National Park. So this project is the fantastical vision of architect Joao Diniz and artist Jorge dos Anjos for one of those lodgings.
Loosely based on the theme of primitive huts and their place within nature, this house addresses environmental issues and efforts towards sustainability. The combination of wood and metal, tradition and innovation is a great reflection of our modern times, and how we can call on the past to create an inspirational future.
Crafted with love, and focused on spiritual harmony and environmental awareness, this is one inspirational home that we would love to lay our heads down in.
The unusual shape of the exterior, and in particular the roof, lends itself to practical reasons. Designed to improve indoor ventilation, the sloping roof lets the air freely circulate through the rest of house and make the most of the elevated property.
In contrast to the organically shaped rear, are three angled pillars in the front supporting the awnings for both levels. This also means the entire front of the building can be left open, for guests to enjoy the views through the generously sized windows.
Inspired by stories that circle Minas Gerais of extraterrestrials and strange happenings, the side walls are inscribed with unknown signs and symbols. The elaborate decoration flanking the sides of the house are complemented by the elegant metallic skeleton on the front facing side.
And when illuminated at nighttime, this house has an amazing glow that is deserving of it's own legendary story.
The artistic flair becomes even more evident when we go inside. Behind what looks like the belly of a whale, is the kitchen. Placed in the most spacious part of the house, the kitchen feels airy and open, thanks to the high ceilings and long windows.
The eclectic mix of wood, stone, metal and checkered tiling adds a bucket full of personality and unforgettable style to the interior. Even with only 86sqm, the impact of this house is huge!
Again, it's the surprising mix of colours, textures and patterns that makes this house as exciting as it is. And you would expect nothing less from an artist/architect duo! With the sofa and chairs in a deep navy, and the front door in a bright orange, the vibe inside is homely, cosy and vibrant.
Notice the the quirky 'L-shaped' cabinetry fitted perfectly around the fridge and the clever repetition of the lines and shapes onto the doorway. Also that incredible wall hanging on the left! It's those special details that make this one exceptional space.
You really can't help but notice the meticulousness of the design here. The structure and wooden beams of the top floor work beautifully with the triangular outline of the metal staircase and the cut away sections in the walls. Wow.
With this little nook, it's just right for a couple of chairs and with colourful, hand drawn paintings on the wall it will be sure to be a favourite spot in the house.
… Well maybe this room will be the favourite. It's hard to choose when each space has it's own special feel. The views from the bedroom and extended balcony call attention to the incredible surroundings and make you feel you are truly one with nature.
Almost the whole top floor is covered in wood, reinforcing the importance of nature for this project. The bookcase is a repetition of the metal staircase leading up and completes the overall cohesion.
From the sketches and plans we can see that the intention was to create a dwelling that worked in harmony with it's surroundings, and not opposing it. Organic forms and natural materials were the focus here, as was making the most of the land and location.
Once you set sights on this colourful exterior, we bet you won't be able to stop the smile from spreading across your face. The intelligent lighting together with the wood used all over really lights the building up making it immediately inviting and looking warm.
The colours used throughout are zesty, energetic, and enlivening—making this truly a work of art.
Here is a great close up of the mysterious signs and symbols on one side of the house. Round forms mirror the nearby rolling hills, and straight lines recall architectural structures. This is a beautiful harmony of organic and man made, and how the two worlds really can co exist.
Like a Matisse painting made three dimensional, this project is a mesmerising combination of lines, shapes and forms. They all balance each other out, and if you were to remove any element, the whole composition would be thrown off.
The pairings of wood and metal, natural and man made, Joao Dinaz and Jorge dos Anjos means this is a project full of matches made in heaven.
And finally, an overview of this project wouldn't be complete without an artist's impression of the building. Perhaps an early idea, this sketch has the raw expression that the team wanted the structure to retain. It's easy to see this was a project that was given care and attention from the first drawing right through to hanging the last picture on the wall; the last placing of the cushion.
And who ever said that architecture wasn't an art form?