This 86 m2 house will steal your heart!

This completely charming two storey house overlooking a lake might fool you into thinking you are lost in a wooden wonderland with Hansel and Gretel. But in fact it takes us smack bang into the middle of Lagoa Santa, a municipality of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

The creation of this house owes itself to a challenge set by artist George Hardy in 1992. He wanted several architects and artists to team up and together, imagine the lodgings of a cultural hotel in Serra do Cipo National Park. So this project is the fantastical vision of architect Joao Diniz and artist Jorge dos Anjos for one of those lodgings.

Loosely based on the theme of primitive huts and their place within nature, this house addresses environmental issues and efforts towards sustainability. The combination of wood and metal, tradition and innovation is a great reflection of our modern times, and how we can call on the past to create an inspirational future.

Crafted with love, and focused on spiritual harmony and environmental awareness, this is one inspirational home that we would love to lay our heads down in.