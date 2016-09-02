Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Ways to make a dramatic entrance

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern Houses
We all want to get noticed for the right reasons, and when it comes to our homes and dwellings, it's no different. Having architecture and design that represents our personality and aesthetic is important, so it's crucial that we get it right. And that we get it right from the beginning—starting with the entranceway. It's the first thing visitors see and is a crucial space that sets the tone for the rest of the property. 

The entranceway is a powerful statement about the owners that live inside and a great way to express your style and taste. So to assist you on your quest for finding that special design that suits you, we have collected some of the best ideas for creating, or revamping your entranceway. 

1. Illuminated wood and water

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The use of lights installed underneath wood and in water makes for a dramatic, staggered entrance to this modern property. 

2. Contrast in textures and tones

Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern Houses
NODO Arquitectura

NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura

The rough stone feature wall stands out next to the polished metal in this gateway. Mix materials and textures for maximum impact.  

3. Step it up!

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Ceramic
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

Amp up the effect of stairs leading to your doorway with a border garden and planter boxes. Play with lines and angles like this fabulous home. 

4. Keep it au naturel

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't have to go overboard on the details: sometimes simple is better. This matching deck and doorway lets the beauty of natural wood speak volumes against the plain white exterior wall. 

5. Play with shapes and colours

CASA BALLENA / RAUL DAVILA, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

This grand entranceway is playful and elegant at the same time. Keep experimenting with different materials and forms until you get the look you are after. 

6. Stray from the path

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don't keep things on the straight and narrow. Creating unusual lines like this paved walkway is what makes something unusual and different. 

7. Highlight the weird bits

RESIDENZA TRA ARCHITETTUR A E NATURA , FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI Modern Houses
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

Use the awkward features of your property to your advantage. If you have a sloping garden like this home, then get creative with planting and install lights in the stairs as stand out features. 

If you are after more advice for how to make the most of your property, then ask these professionals

8. Think big!

Arquitetura e Interiores, BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern Houses
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

If you want to create a statement of opulence and style, then go big on size, and keep it symmetrical. The effect will be something like this palatial entrance to a house fit for a king or queen. 

9. Crystal clear

Casa La Estancia, DLPS Arquitectos DLPS Arquitectos Modern Terrace
DLPS Arquitectos

DLPS Arquitectos
DLPS Arquitectos
DLPS Arquitectos

Together the huge, impressive windows of this stunning home and the sparkling waters of the outside pool create quite the sight. You can't go wrong with the combination of glass and water.

Here are a few more examples of glorious swimming pools to inspire you to take the dip and install your very own. 

10. Two sides of the same coin

Laurel Rojo, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

This facade is very cool indeed. A green pillar (with matching pot plant) placed right next to the wide wooden door (and matching leaf pot) is an easy way to spruce up a boring old cream exterior. 

11. A stone's throw

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Modern Garden
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

Just because it's practical, doesn't mean it has to be a bore! The stones of different sizes means this staircase is dramatic, and not a snooze fest. Try creating a feature from the same material, but in different colours or proportions.

12. Stunningly sparse

Entry door 08023 Architects Modern Houses
08023 Architects

Entry door

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

The power of this entranceway lies in what isn't there, and uses simplicity and minimal embellishment to create an unforgettable look. The low maintenance garden is also perfect for those who hate getting their hands dirty!

13. Soft around the edges

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos Central de Projetos Rustic style house
Central de Projetos

Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos

A garden doesn't have to be as complicate as you might think. Strategically placed pots filled with plants could be all the green you need to keep a tiled area looking too sterile.

14. Good feng shui

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

Try using unusual materials like bamboo and red gravel to create an impression and create harmonious lines. Horizontal and vertical angles work perfectly together here and we bet it's also got good feng shui! 

15. The signature of an artist

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern Houses
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

If you are looking to express your creativity and individuality, try adding an artistic sculpture to your property. Your home will be as fashionable and trendy as the city art gallery, especially if you can colour coordinate your sculpture with your door. A modern masterpiece! 

For more incredible ideas for gardens, patios and terraces, make sure you take a tour through this collection

7 Magnificent ideas for wooden makeovers!
Which is your favourite entrance? Leave a comment below...

