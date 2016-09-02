15 Ways to make a dramatic entrance

We all want to get noticed for the right reasons, and when it comes to our homes and dwellings, it's no different. Having architecture and design that represents our personality and aesthetic is important, so it's crucial that we get it right. And that we get it right from the beginning—starting with the entranceway. It's the first thing visitors see and is a crucial space that sets the tone for the rest of the property.

The entranceway is a powerful statement about the owners that live inside and a great way to express your style and taste. So to assist you on your quest for finding that special design that suits you, we have collected some of the best ideas for creating, or revamping your entranceway.