The classy apartment you'll love!

This apartment built by Russian architectural firm HQ Design is one unbelievably plush home. Big on style, comfort, and sophistication, it looks expensive, chic and exclusive. But that doesn't mean it's a home that you can't live in. All surfaces are all hard wearing, high quality and can handle heavy use from a busy urban family.

And it's this choice of materials that sets it apart. In all rooms you can see what a difference having good products makes to the whole home. The curtains are heavy and luxurious, the furniture is modern and durable, and the carpets are lavish and plush. As we take a quick look around this incredible apartment, you will see how superior materials and snazzy styling can pamper and relax you. And who wouldn't want this level of indulgence on a daily basis?!