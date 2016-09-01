The classy apartment you'll love!

This apartment built by Russian architectural firm HQ Design is one unbelievably plush home. Big on style, comfort, and sophistication, it looks expensive, chic and exclusive. But that doesn't mean it's a home that you can't live in. All surfaces are all hard wearing, high quality and can handle heavy use from a busy urban family.
And it's this choice of materials that sets it apart. In all rooms you can see what a difference having good products makes to the whole home. The curtains are heavy and luxurious, the furniture is modern and durable, and the carpets are lavish and plush. As we take a quick look around this incredible apartment, you will see how superior materials and snazzy styling can pamper and relax you. And who wouldn't want this level of indulgence on a daily basis?!
This living room takes relaxation and enjoyment to the next level. Instead of your expected sofa and chairs, this room has a substantial sofa that could fit more than just a few people. A magnificent leather chair sits in the corner that looks like it would sculpt itself around you once you are seated.
Everything here is made bigger and better. The colours remain neutral, but with bright cushion covers added for some zing. The division between kitchen and living room is an inventive way to break up spaces, but keep as much light in the apartment as possible.
This hallway also goes way beyond what you would normally expect from your standard passageway as well. Rather than left as a forgotten space, this hallway has a incredible feature wall made from natural stone and fresh plants hanging from the top border to create an unforgettable look.
High quality ceramic tiling adds a bit of texture and the floor to ceiling mirror at one end doubles the whole space. Finished off with exemplary lighting, this is one impeccable walkway.
The kitchen has nothing but the best. Workbenches have the highest quality coatings, chairs feature the most ergonomic design, appliances are industrial standard, cupboards are built from brilliant wood.
Everything in this kitchen is the best you can get, and designed to making cooking enjoyable and never a chore. Here, it can even be relaxing—no matter how busy the day was. The added blue sky feature behind the workbench adds a healthy dose of serenity and calmness to the space. An exceptional kitchen!
You can really sleep in splendour here. Every single piece in the bedroom is here to amp up the opulence and indulgence. Heavy dark curtains hang in front of the windows, deep rich colours are painted on the walls, luscious bedding and an incredible illuminated city landscape sits behind the headboard. Not to mention that deluxe carpet…
We imagine the only thing that would be better than sleeping in this bedroom, would be the dreams that you would have while in that amazing bed!
If you like this bedroom, be sure to check out these other incredible modern ones.
And finally, the bathroom. Equally as impressive, it lives up to the standards of the rest of the apartment. And like all of the other rooms, this one features nothing but the best. It features an amazing double vanity with enough room for two people, striking mirrored cabinetry, and a huge bath that sits in the corner ready to be enjoyed.
The colours top of the grand look of the bathroom. With an incredible honey and caramel coloured mosaic around the bath and white and sand tones elsewhere, this room is calming, and gentle.
The bathroom (and every other room in the apartment) is all about extravagance and pleasure, making this home truly, one in a million.
If you can't get enough of this property, then take a look around this indulgent London penthouse!