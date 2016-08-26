30 Modern bathroom ideas!

A house's style can be inferred from its bathroom, and modern is the way to go. Indeed, if the style of its inhabitants confirmed somewhere in the house, it is in the bathroom. Decorating a living room or a bedroom with a particular style is relatively easy, but the bathroom is generally left to the end or downplayed for being that intimate and private haven reserved for personal use.

In this ideabook we will present 30 modern bathrooms, which will not only provide you with inspiration, but will demonstrate that the bathroom can also be a great atmosphere when the interior design is done right. Each of these bathrooms are avant-garde and original, some sophisticated, and conservative others. However, all have the seal of registered modernity.

Walk with us, then, to look at these ideas and build your own proposals, modify or redecorating the bathroom that today does not have a definite style but tomorrow may become a benchmark of modernity.