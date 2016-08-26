Your browser is out-of-date.

30 Modern bathroom ideas!

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern Bathroom Blue
A house's style can be inferred from its bathroom, and modern is the way to go. Indeed, if the style of its inhabitants confirmed somewhere in the house, it is in the bathroom. Decorating a living room or a bedroom with a particular style is relatively easy, but the bathroom is generally left to the end or downplayed for being that intimate and private haven reserved for personal use. 

In this ideabook we will present 30 modern bathrooms, which will not only provide you with inspiration, but will demonstrate that the bathroom can also be a great atmosphere when the interior design is done right. Each of these bathrooms are avant-garde and original, some sophisticated, and conservative others. However, all have the seal of registered modernity.

Walk with us, then, to look at these ideas and build your own proposals, modify or redecorating the bathroom that today does not have a definite style but tomorrow may become a benchmark of modernity.

Wood in all its glory

Casa las Moras , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern Bathroom

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Although wood is welcome in all areas, perhaps it is more associated with a rustic style rather than that of modernity, leaving the latter for other materials such as steel, cement and glass. But here a sample where wood is the protagonist without losing its modern side.

A visual game

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern Bathroom

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

This is a young design, with movement, which breaks the surrounding stillness. The geometric design we see here is attractive and novel.

The elegance of grey

IQube House_, ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu Modern Bathroom

ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

Grey, white and a touch of wood for a bathroom that excels in simplicity and modernism. Remember, it may be a advisable to enlist the help of a professional if you are looking to completely change your bathroom. 

An indoor garden

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom Red

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taking a shower next to a private garden is a luxury that not everyone can afford. If it is impossible to add a garden to your bathroom, you can always include plants in pots or vases. The detail of vibrant color in towels and the carpet breaks the monochrome environment.

Transparencies

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern Bathroom Glass

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

Glass is one of the materials concerning modern style. In this bathroom the use of screens or glass walls to separate the shower and bathtub area with the rest of the bathroom is a great option.

Fresh

Departamento Roma Oaxaca , Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern Bathroom

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Fresh green tiles provide a clean and young look.

Mosaics

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern Bathroom Marble Beige

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

Another example coating with small  tiles but larger than the previous proposal. Providing easy maintenance and cleaning, here we opted for a clear and bright color.

Combining textures

Restaurant Artesanal , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern Bathroom

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Play with different patterns and textures on the walls is an innovative and striking detail. 

Black and white

Departamento Tabachines , Hansi Arquitectura Hansi Arquitectura Modern Bathroom

Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura

Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura

In this modern bathroom, the choice of white and black results in elegance and sophistication.

Floating mirrors

Casa Koz, Tacher Arquitectos Tacher Arquitectos Modern Bathroom

Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos

Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos

The arrangement of two large mirrors, as if suspended in the air and in the middle of the room, is an innovative and original resource that, besides being attractive and modern, has the advantage of visually expanding the site and increasing the brightness by the reflection.

Design and colour

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern Bathroom

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

A wall completely covered with colorful ceramic and varied designs transforms a simple bath into an original and bold bathroom.

Metal and steel

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern Bathroom

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

Another simple and modern combination: metal and steel have strong and captivating personalities.This bath is an example of that.

Pastel colours

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern Bathroom MDF White

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

In contrast to the previous proposal, this is a delicate bathroom, with pastel colors and is yet modern and original.

The shower as protagonist

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern Bathroom

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Again the mosaic tiles in the bathroom, but this time in a localized to the shower sector. 

Combining floor and wall

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern Bathroom

Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño

Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño

This is a harmonious bathroom, where the details are very important. In this proposal the use of the floor covering for the area of the wall of the bathtub is a great success in design.

Pure energy

homify Modern Bathroom

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here we have a bold, young and super modern bathroom. 

Photos and more photos

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern Bathroom

Deeco
Deeco

Deeco
Deeco
Deeco

The bathroom is also a place to decorate with the most precious and intimate memories and objects. Portraits of different sizes, small boxes with photos, postcards or sheets. 

Everything in its place

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern Bathroom

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

This premise holds true for any environment, not just for the bathroom: an ordered space is a cute and happy space. 

Futuristic geometry

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern Bathroom Metallic/Silver

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

A visual game offers this modern bathroom coated with a geometric design that looks futuristic.

Dividing wall

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern Bathroom

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

A great resource to visually divide a modern bathroom environment like this: an original wall with large openings that serve as shelves.

Rustic modernity

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern Bathroom

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

The strong presence of nature in this ultra modern bathroom is original and daring. Large tree trunks that seem freshly cut divider arranged as environment.

Formal texture

Dom na Różanym Potoku , Neostudio Architekci Neostudio Architekci Modern Bathroom

Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci

Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci

A formal and conservative option with the sole inclusion of total textured coating on the walls.

Lights and elegance

65sqm Appartment, MADG Architect MADG Architect Modern Bathroom

MADG Architect
MADG Architect

MADG Architect
MADG Architect
MADG Architect

Here we have another modern and elegant proposal where the sober decor is combined with efficient lighting.

Modern integration

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Modern Bathroom

Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

A modern bathroom is a sign that the whole house adheres to this style. This proposal presents an environment that integrates bedroom and bathroom through a practical and functional wall with sliding doors.

Roundness vs straight lines

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern Bathroom

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Here is a modern bathroom with many details to note: the cork coating of the walls blends perfectly with wood and mosaics. 

Multiple materials

homify Modern Bathroom

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Porcelain and wood combines for an ultramodern atmosphere. Anything goes if you know how to combine and balance it.

Modern functionality

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern Bathroom Blue

MRS - Interior Design
MRS—Interior Design

MRS - Interior Design
MRS—Interior Design
MRS - Interior Design

Functionality is, without a doubt, one of the most valued qualities in a bathroom. Here, practicality combined with the delicate design of details provide a rustic and modern atmosphere at the same time. 

More black and white

homify Modern Bathroom

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Again this combination of a classic: white and black blend together harmoniously in different coatings in which each brings its particular uniqueness.

Bright colours

Vivienda en Benicassim. Valencia, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern Bathroom

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Lighting is a very useful tool when decorating and livening up a room. In this vibrant and colorful bathroom, lighting brings modernity and freshness.

Sheer audacity

DOM W KOSZALINIE , Studio Projektowe Projektive Studio Projektowe Projektive Modern Bathroom

Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Those who like to innovate can dare to implement crazy combinations, contrasts and levels. Here is a proposal which is modern and unsurpassed. 

Closets for those with small homes but great taste
Have you found something to inspire your own bathroom in this list? Let us know in the comments!

