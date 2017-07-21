A good design for a house is one in which the composition can reach equilibrium. Today we have the pleasure of heading all the way to South Korea in order to look at an stunning modern home located in a residential complex of a suburban area. As we are soon to see in detail, this basalt and ceramic structure is based on a modern concept and has different tones accentuating the structure.
The most prominent factor of this home, however, is its sense of harmony. All of the materials, colors and style used are brought together in a way which is completely balanced and serene. This supreme attention to detail and dedication to finding the right fit for every element and feature brings the whole composition into equilibrium.
Why don't you join us for a little tour of this impressive residential feature and decide for yourself whether it's your cup of tea?
House design: The house of harmony
Our first sight of the house in question is certainly an impressive one, wouldn't you agree? the structure is divided into section by the use of different materials and colors to contrast with one another. The overall effect is a visually interesting composition that is brought into balance by the distribution of color and materials to weigh one another out.
This exciting project was undertaken by Yungsung Housing, talented architects based in the city of Ansan, South Korea. They aimed to design and create a stylish and balanced building to provide the ideal residential repose for its inhabitants. We argue that they did very well in achieving this. This is certainly notable in the facade we see here, and the minimalism of the color scheme is well-balanced with the textures of natural materials.
Now, let's move towards the interior of the home and take a look at what's hidden inside. We are firstly met with the staircase in the landing and entrance hall of the home. This winder staircase is a very special feature, and we thought it necessitated some scrutiny as to tease out its most prominent characteristics and design.
Firstly, let's take a look at the staircase type and design. The fact that this is a winder staircase produces more fluidity in the visual style of the staircase, which is both modern and natural. The black steel banister is clean-cut and streamlined, making sure that all attention is on the stair treads.
The stair treads themselves consist of a wooden composite material which includes both a light-colored and a darker timber, making the treats look like a dynamic amalgam of opposing forces.
Here we find ourselves in the kitchen of the home, after moving on from the entryway. Here we can see an exceptional modern space which draws inspiration from many different styles and produces an eclectic whole which is difficult to ignore.
The abundance of steel appliances gives the space a bit of an industrial look, accentuated by the use of glossy black and glass. This is, however, balanced by the wooden kitchen bar and stone tiles in the background.
We can see recessed lights in the main area of the kitchen, which provides the necessary task lighting for the space. Above the kitchen bar, however we can see spherical steel pendant lamps with bright orbs of light adding a elegant touch. This goes to show how important lighting is, as this lighting scheme emphasizes the most important parts of the small kitchen. Now, when it comes to your own home, take a look how you should go about lighting a small kitchen!
Zooming out from the previous picture we saw of the kitchen, we now get a larger overview of the open-plan living area of which the kitchen is also a part. Here we can see a living room or lounge area in front of the kitchen, and the two spaces are connected by the kitchen bar which also serves as dining space.
The wood used in the flooring and furniture of the living room area create a uniform look throughout the space, the natural warmth of the material ensures a sense of serenity and equilibrium. To the back we can see grey stone tiles on the walls leading to the kitchen, which itself goes darker to charcoals and blacks. This progression of color and materials create movement throughout the space, ensure that the area will never feel stagnate or stale.