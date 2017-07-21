A good design for a house is one in which the composition can reach equilibrium. Today we have the pleasure of heading all the way to South Korea in order to look at an stunning modern home located in a residential complex of a suburban area. As we are soon to see in detail, this basalt and ceramic structure is based on a modern concept and has different tones accentuating the structure.

The most prominent factor of this home, however, is its sense of harmony. All of the materials, colors and style used are brought together in a way which is completely balanced and serene. This supreme attention to detail and dedication to finding the right fit for every element and feature brings the whole composition into equilibrium.

Why don't you join us for a little tour of this impressive residential feature and decide for yourself whether it's your cup of tea?

House design: The house of harmony