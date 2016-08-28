6 Kitchens beautifully incorporating wood

Today we will show you 6 kitchens which are beautiful in wood! Sometimes we are not aware of the wide versatility of wood. We immediately think of wood in rustic or country kitchens but we do not realize that the appearance of wood also shines in urban and modern kitchens.

Today it's time to explore kitchens in which this generous material has added warmth and color as well as a unique sense of beauty. Wood is highly valued because it has the power to be the both functional and decorative. These 6 ideas will make you consider the qualities of wood in your own kitchen.