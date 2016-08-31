The affordable dream family home!

The bustling and ultramodern capital of South Korea has welcomed us today, with towering high-rises, ancient temples and lively street markets. And while exploring the delights of Seoul, we came across a colourful wooden house which wowed us with clean and neat designs, a quirky colour palette, simple but elegant interiors and a stunning vertical garden. Surrounded by lush hills and beautiful lawns, the property is extremely modern with a hint of fun! And credit for all this goes to the architects at Home Style Tote. So read on to know more about it.
The rows of greenery give way to the gravel patch on which the two storey home stands. The predominantly wooden façade and its metal sheets on the roof come with a surprising saffron touch on the main portion of the home that forms the foremost side of the façade. Coupled with the industrial black hues of the metal frames as well as the glass sheets, this colour renders a subtle yet vibrant touch to the residence. The wraparound deck in wood is a pale-hued trendy structure which balances the vibrant look above it. A pair of neat staircases leads to the deck, where you can relax, enjoy fresh air or soak in the beauty of nature for countless hours.
Here is a look at another side of the house, which houses the main entrance. The deck here is layered with steps that help you walk up and down as you take in the view surrounding the home from various levels. The sunny yellow wing stands out cheerfully and is the perfect contrast against the raw and exposed grain of the wood used here. What we also liked is the way orange and white hues have been used under the eaves for a playful look. The main door itself is a sturdy wood and steel affair which is both secure and aesthetically pleasing.
The striking colour combination of white and orange with the defining touches rendered by black have come to adorn the backyard of this house. A neat low fence in solid wood stands on a side as the red letterbox rounds up the colourful display.
With its elegant light-hued wooden floor and massive glass windows, the living space is a minimalistic and stylish delight. Sunlight floods the space through both the glazing and the large skylight above. The sleekness of the entertainment unit is inspiring, and the evident plush luxury of the leather couch invites you to sink in without a worry.
The kid's room is full of practical touches punctuated by a dash of vibrancy, thanks to the yellow floor. The simple pale-hued furniture blends right in, as the cupboards and shelves on either side offer plenty of storage.
We just adore the quirky manner in which a glass window allows you to view the living space from the kid’s room and vice-versa. The symmetrical designs flanking this glass window in the form of sleek doors and neat steps also make a unique impression.
As you ascend the stairs, you will find an interesting wall of green at the landing, with a charming window in the middle. Powerful lights accentuate the beauty of the leaves, while this vertical garden adds freshness to the home.
This Korean home has everything – colours, trendy touches, smart and functional designs, a stunning deck and even a rejuvenating garden wall!