14 things guests hate when they visit your home

There are some things that your guests find annoying about your home and you wouldn't even know it. Just as when you go to someone's house and there are things which you find uncomfortable and inconvenient. We all have our pet hates, don't we? What it comes down to is comfort, and after all we want people to be comfortable when we invite them over for a visit.
Have a read and you will quickly realize what your guests could possibly find annoying about your home.
Yes we've all been there standing at the entrance of a home waiting for someone to open it. It is frustrating when the first thing you notice when you go to someone's house is that their door bell is muted or stuck, or worse, broken!
I am sure we all know that 'look' of when you first enter someone's home and you are expected to take your shoes off but when you go to do that, you realize there is nowhere to put them because there is no hallway. If such is the case, installing some shelves or boxes like these keep shoes out of the way when people are passing through.
Having to ask where the bathroom is really draws attention to the fact that a guests needs to use it and this is not always a pleasant experience. To save yourself the embarrassment decorate your bathroom in a quirky way so that when a guest finally uses it, the amenities delight them.
We all want to keep our bathrooms neat and tidy, but it really helps to put some things in plain view, such as toilet rolls or towels. Having convenient drawers or a towel rack solves that problem.
It is human nature to snoop around, even a little bit. Open wardrobes not only keep things neat and tidy, they also expose everything so that people don't need to go out of their way to look around.
Nothing brings out insecurities in your guests than a formal dinner in which they are expected to know how to use all the formal cutlery. In a room like this, all is forgotten because the interior decorators have made sure that your eyes are on the amazing decoration in the room.
If you have a funky home, your out-of-the-box style might be intimidating to guests. But don't hold back, they will get used to it the more they visit!
Whilst the utter immaculateness of this kitchen may cause your guests to stress because they won't want to accidentally 'mess things up', I think we can all appreciate the utter beauty of this rustic kitchen!
It can be hard to adjust to a home's temperature, especially if you are accustomed to the temperature of your own home and you like your home toasty for example. This room exhudes a comfortable environment in which the indoors and outdoors blend.
Low seating may be the current fashion and it may be perfect for your back, but older or less mobile guests might not take the same amount of delight in your trendy sofas!
We've all been there, when a guest asks 'so what does this artwork mean?' Decorating with intention is a way to overcome that problem, and also knowing what it is about the artwork that initially inspired you. Whether you chose it because you loved it or because it is a famous print, decorating with intention is the answer you're looking for.
It is difficult to find a balance between natural light and artificial light, which is why making use of daylight and still having a subtle light on in the house makes all the difference as we transition from evening to night. It will also help the guests adjust to the mood you are trying to create.
If you've done something amazing in your home, like decorated with a unique sense of style, you might suddenly find yourself to be the envy of the guests and it might just inspire them to revamp their own home!
If you have taken the time to create spaces in your home in which your guests would be happy to lounge about and relax, the chances are they might get a bit too comfortable and not want to leave!