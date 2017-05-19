An inside look at the ultimate house transformation!

In the style of a true fairytale, this cottage makeover story features a character that is a bit rough around the edges, a bit of a diamond in the rough, so to say. And like a traditional tale, the chapter that comes next is when our hero's potential is realized—in this case the fairy godmother that turns the pumpkin into a chariot is actually the architect duo Anatol Kuczyński and Anna Kuczyńska of Warsaw. And with the help of some magic, our lovely cottage undergoes a change. Finally the fable finishes with a happy ending, with the star home renewed and revamped.

It just shows how incredible the work of architects can be, especially when it comes to renovations.

This story is about an underwhelming country cottage set against the most beautiful backdrop of the Masurian Lake district in Poland. It's a tale of a house that has a makeover to keep it from disappearing in the background. This is a story that follows the transformation of an ugly duckling into the most beautiful swan. So let's start at the beginning… .