The wonderful transformation of a village house

Our homes need to be beautifully designed, but that's not all. To make a house a home, you need to include parts of your personality and character. For comfort, you also need to choose some practical and functional decor.

Design professionals, Aris & Paco Camus, know how important it is to consider all of these aspects. In this ideabook, we come across a dream home that is packed with quality and comfort.

This village house was completely refurbished and renovated, with the interior design of the home completely transformed. We will see the new floors, refreshing design and gorgeous facade.