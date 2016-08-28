Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Great ways to feature a TV in the living room!

Leigh Leigh
CASA COLINAS | UNQUILLO | VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, ARQUETERRA ARQUETERRA Modern Media Room
Loading admin actions …

In this ideabook today, we will show you how a TV has become a common addition to modern living rooms. Thus we will teach you how to incorporate a TV into the living room so that it doesn't clash with your design or decor.

Not everyone can afford to have a specially designed space for the television This can be due to a lack of space, especially in urban homes. Not to fear, however, we will teach you how you can work around this!

Apartamento DC, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Modern Living Room
Blacher Arquitetura

Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

Fortunately with technological advances, there are also flat screen televisions that are as decorative as they are practical.

By choosing the right spot for your television, you can also create a living room that is functional as well as social and interactive. You can have family and friends over to enjoy movies, videos, sport and other events. 

The below examples from top professionals from around the world will show us how to incorporate the TV and achieve a luxurious space!

1. Extra large display

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern Media Room
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

This screen would be the envy of all of our friends! With its enormous size, it has the advantage of also being extremely narrow as well as being installed from the ceiling. This means that it doesn't need additional furniture such as a TV cabinet or stand, which will rob us of space.

All we need for this room is some popcorn and a night of classic cinema!

2. Small and discreet

Casa YD - Estancia Abril, de Jauregui Salas arquitectos de Jauregui Salas arquitectos Modern Media Room
de Jauregui Salas arquitectos

de Jauregui Salas arquitectos
de Jauregui Salas arquitectos
de Jauregui Salas arquitectos

Those who are still a little bit resistant when it comes to incorporating a TV in the living room can start small with something small. In this way, you can enjoy your favorite series or movies in the comfort of the living room chairs, without the television screen overwhelming this environment.

3. Completely integrated

LEBENSRAUM ERWEITERT II, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Media Room White
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

In this design, the television is completely integrated into the wall. The living room faces it, allowing the wall to become the focal point of the design. With comfort and more than enough space, this is a popular place to meet with friends and enjoy marathon sessions of onscreen entertainment.

4. A home theater

CASA COLINAS | UNQUILLO | VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, ARQUETERRA ARQUETERRA Modern Media Room
ARQUETERRA

ARQUETERRA
ARQUETERRA
ARQUETERRA

Arqueterra architects are responsible for this gorgeous living room. This is ideal for apartments or small environments, where the screen has hung snugly on the wall, while the speakers hang from the ceiling. These features thus don't clutter or crowd the room, while making it easy for family and friends to enjoy a good afternoon of sport, for example.

5. On a fireplace

Stadtvilla, Innendesigner Kemper & Düchting GmbH Innendesigner Kemper & Düchting GmbH Media room
Innendesigner Kemper &amp; Düchting GmbH

Innendesigner Kemper & Düchting GmbH
Innendesigner Kemper &amp; Düchting GmbH
Innendesigner Kemper & Düchting GmbH

This living room has used a fireplace to incorporate the television into the environment. Almost mimicking the fireplace, the screen is above it, waiting to be used while blending in discreetly to the surrounds.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Home Theater

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern Media Room
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue

Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

This living room seems to be a spot where you would enjoy private screenings of Hollywood. With a giant screen and luxurious, modern and inviting furniture, it is not difficult to picture spending many hours relaxing and enjoying our favorite movies in this space!

7. Living room, TV room and a bar

Villa South of France Interior cinema room Charlotte Candillier Interiors Modern Media Room
Charlotte Candillier Interiors

Villa South of France Interior cinema room

Charlotte Candillier Interiors
Charlotte Candillier Interiors
Charlotte Candillier Interiors

In this environment, we not only have a fabulous televisions screen, inspired lighting and stunning furniture, but there is also a bar on the right where you can prepare cocktails for guests who have come to enjoy the Oscars maybe?

8. Tiny features

DTO 38 m2, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA., MinBai MinBai Living roomStorage Wood-Plastic Composite White
MinBai

MinBai
MinBai
MinBai

Modular furniture is ideal for small spaces and works very well with flat-screen televisions. If we look at the television from this angle in the living room, we realize that it in no way detracts from this space. In fact, it completely enhances it!

9. Projector

Incredible Loft Cinema Conversion, New Wave AV New Wave AV Modern Media Room
New Wave AV

Incredible Loft Cinema Conversion

New Wave AV
New Wave AV
New Wave AV

As we conclude this book of ideas, we would like to show this space that is designed for movie-goers. A bold color palette, unique wallpaper and an image of the paparazzi in black and white and of course, the projector, makes for a wonderful living room space for fans of the cinema. This is a screening room of excellence!

You may also be interested in this ideabook: do you want a TV in your bedroom?

7 Ingenious ways to divide spaces
Did you find this ideabook useful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks