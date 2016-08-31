The perfect pristine white home!

This gorgeous all white Edwardian home is located in Clapham, a district of London, and was completely refurbished by the brilliant architects over at Stagg Architects. This modern home is stark white all throughout the interior, with splashes of muted colors, such as light blues, grays, and beiges in each room. The white home is a perfect representation of creating a beautiful space with one single color.

The modern design and open floor plan allow the space to flow easily from one room to another, creating a very cohesive home. Large skylights and sliding glass doors provide ample light into this home, creating a fresh feel against the white design. This home will make you feel like you are staying in a five star hotel!