The perfect pristine white home!

This gorgeous all white Edwardian home is located in Clapham, a district of London, and was completely refurbished by the brilliant architects over at Stagg Architects. This modern home is stark white all throughout the interior, with splashes of muted colors, such as light blues, grays, and beiges in each room. The white home is a perfect representation of creating a beautiful space with one single color.
The modern design and open floor plan allow the space to flow easily from one room to another, creating a very cohesive home. Large skylights and sliding glass doors provide ample light into this home, creating a fresh feel against the white design. This home will make you feel like you are staying in a five star hotel!
This all white home has a few surprises up its sleeve. The large skylights throughout the living areas provide great natural light to soften the white and make the room feel fresh and airy. A lovely painting of a living room hangs in this living room to provide a splash of color and a bit of inception. These bits of light blues will carry on through the house to break up the white.
This space also opens up to the kitchen to create a nice flow from living space to eating space, while also providing extra seating for entertaining.
A long corridor connects the living room to the dining area and flows nicely into the salon. The same pale wood flooring and large bookshelf tie the rooms together with little effort. The bookshelf provides enough space for knick-knacks, photos, and artifacts to display proudly in the home and are great to add color to the otherwise stark white house. The small white dining table and chairs with metal legs give the room a bit of sparkle while also providing a nice room to share a meal.
Big open windows, a white fireplace and a periwinkle sofa and ottoman define this beautiful salon. The white wood and gray brick fireplace adds another pop of color to this room and also match really well with the gray chairs. A clear, Plexiglas coffee table is almost invisible in this room but is a great centerpiece for this salon. Finally, the large mirror over the fireplace reflects the natural light from the windows and opens the space up even more.
The kitchen is the only room in the house where we see an addition of a color other than white to the main features of the home. The light gray cabinets are home to loads of storage, the refrigerator and the oven-microwave combination. The addition of a light bluish seating area all around the kitchen adds a nice bit of color to the kitchen while the white brick is a nice way to add a different texture to the rest of the room without changing the main color. The breakfast nook is highlighted with a large skylight and brings natural light into the rest of the space.
The gorgeous master bedroom is so bright and fresh you feel like you woke up in a five star hotel. The white four poster bed is nicely accented with striped white sheets and a matching striped sofa. The beige curtains are the accent color for this room providing a neutral color that ties in the hardwood floor. A light yellow poster above a faux fireplace is the focal piece of this room while white wardrobes are seamlessly integrated on the left and right sides.
Nothing says luxury like a bathroom with a freestanding tub. This is the only room we see in the house that is not painted all white, tying in the beige from the bedroom to the top half of the walls in the bathroom. The mirror and sink are a unique, vintage addition to this bathroom. The mirror is a very untraditional shape with a dark gray and white border while the sink has two federal style legs, adding a touch of traditional design. The white tiles along the shower and walls of the bathroom also have touches of gray in to tie the whole room together.