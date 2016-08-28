Incredible home renovation of a derelict farmhouse!

The interiors of the home have been restructured in a way that reflects modern sensibilities thanks to the white walls, modern wiring and fixtures as well as the warm laminate floor. At the same time, the rustic beams overhead make for a traditional look, making it a versatile space.

This renovated farmhouse is now a far cry from the sad and decrepit building it was before. Credit goes to intelligent planning, modern designs, fresh paints and beautiful materials. Here’s another makeover story for more inspiration - A Portuguese House Goes from Ruins to Ravishing.