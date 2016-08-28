7 Ingenious ways to divide spaces

Check out this beautiful glass-enclosed conservatory designed by the architects at Vismaracorsi Arquitectos. It stylishly separates the living room from the other areas of the house and adds oodles of aesthetic charm to the space as well. If you are not keen on investing in a lavish conservatory, simply go for a modest indoor garden with potted plants, some pebbles or driftwood, or some tall palms to create a delicate natural division of sorts.

So, are you ready to create divisions inside your home without disturbing its design continuity? Pick the idea that suits you best and implement it for a stunning result! For more inspiration, check out another story - 9 Clever waysto use the space under your stairs.