7 Ingenious ways to divide spaces

Building walls to separate different functional spaces is a passé concept in today’s world. They lead to uninspiring barriers, affect the flow of energy between spaces, and restrict the movement of light and air. Particularly for small houses or apartments, building of partition walls can cause rooms to look and actually become cramped and gloomy. Which is why, we present here 7 brilliant ideas to segregate spaces for various purposes without compromising on a hall or room’s spaciousness and visual appeal. From closets to glass to sliding doors, creative separators are here to take your breath away with their elegance and subtlety.
A floor to ceiling closet like the one you see here can separate places delicately without seeming to get in the way. In this case, its doors open towards the kitchen and help you to arrange tons of household items with ease. The other side faces the living room and can be adorned with artworks. The closet manages to ensure privacy for the kitchen without affecting the spread of natural light and air in the home.
This floor to ceiling shelf comes with a trendy and smart mix of open and closed cabinets which house crockery, table linen and even decorative vases to aesthetically enhance the setting of the dining area. And at the same time, its other side provides efficient storage for the kitchen space, and keeps it separate from the dining.
Using trendy semi-transparent doors for cocooning beds can work wonders in tiny or studio apartments. They can slide shut or open to integrate or separate the sleeping area from the rest of the house whenever required. Besides offering privacy, they allow the diffused influx of light from the outside, thereby making for a dreamy ambiance. And if the bed is placed on a sleek and raised platform, then it offers layers and visual depth to the space too.
Notice how a beautifully illuminated bookshelf visually separates the dining area and reading nook near the window. Without any evident division of environments, the shelf helps you to visually differentiate the purpose and appeal of distinct nooks.
If you want to divide spaces without hampering the openness of your abode’s layout, then transparent glass separators are perfect. Take a cue from this apartment where a sleek glass partition segregates the bedroom from the living room without cramping the already small space any further.
We simply love this barn-style sliding door which enhances the rustic ambiance of the dining area and separates it beautifully from the kitchen when required. You can keep it open when you want to flaunt the openness of your home, and slide it shut to keep the kitchen private when you are hosting a formal dinner.
Check out this beautiful glass-enclosed conservatory designed by the architects at Vismaracorsi Arquitectos. It stylishly separates the living room from the other areas of the house and adds oodles of aesthetic charm to the space as well. If you are not keen on investing in a lavish conservatory, simply go for a modest indoor garden with potted plants, some pebbles or driftwood, or some tall palms to create a delicate natural division of sorts.
So, are you ready to create divisions inside your home without disturbing its design continuity? Pick the idea that suits you best and implement it for a stunning result!