10 Beautiful dining room table designs

The dining space of your house is where you get to spend delectable moments with your family and friends and indulge in heart to heart conversations. As you sit around the table, you munch on goodies and exchange news, ideas, hopes and dreams. But how much thought do you actually put in while choosing the table and chairs? We believe that every home has distinct dining area needs. And for every need, there is a perfect table that will blend gastronomic delights and family time with panache. So check out these 10 fabulous table and chair designs which can transform your dining space into a centre of attraction!
For conventional and spacious dining areas, a rectangular table is always a safe choice. It seats many diners together, and help them to interact smoothly without getting in each other’s way. Go for a sleek one with modern chairs and jazz up the setting with trendy or quirky pendant lights as shown here.
Eco-friendly sustainable designs for dining tables are very much in vogue at present, and they are perfect for you if you are especially conscious about the ecology. Check out how wooden pallets have been used to create this charming and simple dining table set by Amiko Espacios, supplier of furniture and accessories. Bright pops of colours on the chairs and benches allow you to have a fun time with close ones.
A simple circular table is perfect for intimate settings and cozy conversations. The Scandinavian item here makes a style statement for instance, with its natural wood finish, smooth surfaces and lightweight look. The trendy and mismatched chairs in black and white lend a stylish monochromatic vibe against the bright blue wall. In comparison with rectangular dining tables, round tables may take up a little more space within your dining room, so consider whether you prefer to maximize the usage of your space with storage or with aesthetics.
A smooth white dining table accompanied by modish white chairs can brighten up a dining area magnificently. Get inspired by the arrangement here, and note how the whiteness has been livened up with a bright and striped runner and wooden artifacts.You can pair essentially any kind of dining chair with a white table.
If your overall home decor follows a delicate and sophisticated route, a dining table with subtle silhouette can be ideal for you. Take a cue from the Nordic design here, with its slim lines and stylish cosiness. Grey and white pairs with light-hued wood and floral patterns for a visual impact that is endearing, and it complements the floor too.
Integrated kitchen and dining areas are quite the trend nowadays, particularly in homes where floor space is a premium. In such cases, introducing a sleek table that is fixed to the wall at one end can be a smart move. Team it up with modern and discreet stools which can be stashed away under the table when not in use, and hence leave more space for movement. Add a couple of vibrant artworks on the wall or a potted green in the corner to jazz things up.
If your kitchen or home enjoys a country style decor scheme, you might consider bringing in a dining table and chairs which flaunt a rich rustic patina as shown here. This design will blend very well with earthy interiors that make use of wood, stone or exposed bricks, and fill your dining area with warm homeliness. Adorn the setting with an unusual chandelier, earthen vases or a ladder, and mix and match your chairs with a bench for a more rustic look and feel.
If you are keen on a lightweight and dreamy design for your dining table, then go for glass-topped ones with sleek legs. They can be teamed with minimalistic plastic or light-hued wooden chairs for a floating look and feel, while the glass enthrals the diners with reflections and sparkles.
Up for some smart and cutting edge industrial chic designs? They go amazingly well with minimalistic décor or interiors with trendy ironworks. Go for a sleek table crafted from wood and iron, and pair it with matching chairs or moulded and smooth plastic chairs as you see here.
A fashionable dining table doesn’t necessarily have to be contemporary! You can bring back the 50s look in your home with a dash of futuristic charm, with vibrant and chic arrangements like this. Colourful and retro upholstery helps the dining set to jazz up the space here, while the pretty wallpaper and dreamy pendant light act as ideal accessories.
So make your daily meals and feasts yummier and more enchanting with the dining table that satiates your needs and aesthetic taste.