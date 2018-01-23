Hitting a wall when it comes to interior design ideas? Home decoration for comfort or maximum impact is easy with these 10 modern wall finishes.

For someone with an eye for architecture and design, a wall – perhaps especially an interior wall – is not simply a structural element, a dividing line, an obstacle to be surmounted or a barrier to be crossed. If the facade of a house is your home's skin, consider an internal wall a crucial membrane, a canvas or a second skin, brimming with expressive possibilities.

Whether you choose paint, wallpaper, an even more tangible material like textiles, wood or stone, or push your wall beyond the picture plane, treat your walls right and they'll keep you safe, secure and satisfied in return. Join us for a fly-on-the-wall tour of ten picture perfect palisades.

Home improvement: 10 Ideas to dress your house walls (so it looks cool and modern) Shall we?