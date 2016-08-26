Modest Family Home with Concealed Grandeur

They say looks could be deceptive; and as far as this project on interior architecture is concerned, it is so very true. This quaint traditional UK family home is nothing what it seems like.
We are quite sure that entrusted with its renovation, the interior designers The Market Design & Build themselves had a hard time believing that the redesigned interior scheme belonged to the same home.
The result of a refurbishment project, the stunning interiors of this traditional looking home are sure to take your breath away. Be prepared to be awestruck, here we go!
The pretty frontage is good enough to fool anyone into believing that the understated character of this conservative and charming home continues into those doors. The mock Tudor style architectural detailing and ornate brick weave arrangement are subtle giveaways of some exquisite interior awesomeness. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s check it out… .
You weren’t expecting anything like this, were you? The brilliantly contrasting white walls and beautiful wooden flooring, commodious spaces, carpeted staircase, modular yet sober decor- remarkably bright and deluxe hallway, isn’t it? Quite welcoming, I must say.
This alluringly posh lounge is a fabulous blend of the modern and the bygone. The plush golden velvet sofas, the brick fireplace, the designer lights, the personal style of décor and the positioning of the flat screen TV, all uphold this unique union of the new & old. The ample usage of white keeps the tone contemporary, while the exposed dark beams take us back to the mock Tudor style detailing on the exterior of the home.
Now, this thing here will leave you speechless. A far cry from anybody’s expectations based on the exterior aspect of this home, this open plan dining/ kitchen/ living room space is absolutely smashing. Armed with the best possible modular design finish, this part of the home is a true spectacle of interior design clearly conveying a great attention to detail and graceful execution of design plans. The fully custom made kitchen island and the elegant dining setting ring in a delicate sophistication. The entire room looks enormous with the ideal mix of white, black/ brown, purple and polished chrome. The intricate crystal lighting simply steals the show!
Looking out through the expansive bi-folding doors, you can feast your eyes on the wonderful rear garden, replete with a pool and archways that look quite Mediterranean. This space imparts the perfect finishing touch to a home that has been given a modern look throughout, with opulence being a key element in every decor choice.
So, did you have a good time being thoroughly amazed by this list of spectacular interior design ideas?