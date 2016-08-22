A 70's home radically transformed!

This 1970's home was purchased by a young couple who wanted to live in the area. Before they bought it, they had full knowledge that they would have to bring in a few professionals to update and modernize this home. The architects behind this project had a clear vision of how to bring this house into the 21st Century and the new owners were excited by the make-over. We guarantee that you will join in on the excitement when you see this amazing restoration project.
Let's take a look around.
A generously sized home with a neat garden, the house is not necessarily a disaster but it is a product of its time. The facade lacks in nuances and textures; a simple brick veneer is not really an inspiring sight. There are various ways in which the architects have revamped this home, and we are about to show you the result!
As we can see, the this project turned out to be bigger than we expected. Not only is the exterior of the home updated, the home has also undergone some remodeling to include an entirely new garage and an upstairs extension, new windows and a new roof with render and wooden cladding. Only now we can see how much potential this home had to offer.
From a drab 1970s home to a modern design this house has come a long way. The use of different materials and tones for this house has made it unique while still retaining the nostalgic feeling. The use of white render for the first floor of the home has modernized it, whilst the natural wood brings with it a sense of cottage-like charm.
The back of the home is a typical suburban design. The house looks plain in its brick veneer and the white window frames make it look old and drab. However, as we can see, this home still has a lot of potential!
What an amazing transformation! It is hard to believe it is the same home. We have gone from a home that was outdated to a wonderful transition in which there is now even an extension and a balcony. It feels like there is a lot more room to move in the back yard and the lashing of cream render with the large garden make it look spacious and appealing.
If you are renovating and would love some new ideas for the facade of your home, take a look at these amazing home restorations.