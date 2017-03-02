Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 rustic kitchens full of personality

press profile homify press profile homify
Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is the heart of a home and rustic kitchens have always been famous for being warm, welcoming and cozy. There are often elements of stone, wood, tile or porcelain that make up the design of a rustic kitchen which exudes a touch of warmth and the familiar. Rustic kitchens are synonymous with family gatherings, the baking of bread, cooking with seasonal ingredients and of course tempting smells which make you think of home. Today we have 10 rustic kitchens to show you which are full of personality. 

Let's take a look!

1. Homely and inviting.

Projekt wnętrz domu kraków, MOCOLOCCO MOCOLOCCO Kitchen
MOCOLOCCO

MOCOLOCCO
MOCOLOCCO
MOCOLOCCO

Create wonderful contrasts using the materials that you favor. Play with the compositions and bring out the best of each decorative piece by using different shades of wood. In this kitchen there is a blend of different elements, from white wood to dark wood, to brick walls which add warmth to the design. A rustic kitchen is versatile and allows for combining different elements, as long as they are homely and inviting. 

2. Island bench.

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Kitchen Wood
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

The island bench is famous for being something that creates a fluid relationship between one room and another. It is purposeful because it acts as a kitchen counter top as well as a shelf. It also is a stylish addition to any dining room in which making food and serving it has been made convenient and easy.

3. Rustic tile backdrop.

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Kitchen
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

Tiles are easy to clean and look wonderful. If you choose a rustic design to go with your kitchen, you can do a lot with the interesting textures and materials in your kitchen. This kitchen is inviting because of its patterned tiles which are placed as a backdrop in a country home. Wooden counter tops coupled with light and dark color contrasts immediately give this kitchen a homely feel. 

4. Using space effectively.

Pippy oak island kitchen Churchwood Design Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Churchwood Design

Pippy oak island kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

Even in small homes, it is possible to make a kitchen into a cozy and welcoming space. Optimize small kitchen spaces by installing cabinets, storage units and drawers which are all part of a whole and which all adopt a rustic design creates a wonderful continuity in the kitchen. Using space efficiently can also be achieved by utilizing baskets and using them as spots in which you can group utensils and appliances. 

5. Rustic elements.

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Choosing white wood and pastel colors for the walls creates a delicate effect in any rustic kitchen because it is subtle and most of all homely. A butler's sink is the centerpiece in this kitchen and not only does it appear grand and noble, it is also extremely useful because it is deep and spacious. 

6. Small details.

Filiz Ozcan Yaz, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern Kitchen
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

The more details the better in a rustic kitchen. Using lamps, utensils and rustic decorations will enrich the kitchen all work to create an unmatched sense of unity. 

One of the best ways to beautify the kitchen is by giving a personal touch. Use porcelain, decorate with bright colors such as rugs, window frames, add surprising elements and your kitchen environment is sure to inspire! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rustic wood.

Visite privée d'un chalet alpin, Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie Kitchen
Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie

Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie
Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie
Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie

The visual impact of rustic wood will more than meet your expectations of what rustic kitchen should have. So choosing rustic wood which has been recycled or which has served a previous purpose will give your kitchen plenty of character and makes all the difference. 

8. All in one.

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Kitchen
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

A rustic kitchen should be convenient and easy to cook in, so having everything located at arms reach makes all the difference. This kitchen is incredibly compact and it inspires you to linger long after you have made a meal. The island bench acts as a dining table as well as a food preparation area. 

9. Using vivid color to surprise.

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Kitchen
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

Using bright colors in a rustic kitchen is absolutely ingenious. Not only does it add an element of surprise and vivacity, it is also visually joyful. This kitchen has various textures from wood, to stone, to tile; by using a bright yellow in between the elements, the kitchen is wonderfully in-sync. 

10. Ceramic tiles and porcelain.

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev, AnARCHI AnARCHI Kitchen
AnARCHI

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev

AnARCHI
AnARCHI
AnARCHI

Details will add elegance and distinction to any kitchen. Ceramic plates hanging on the wall are a must in a rustic kitchen. Bright tiles such as those on the floor are also a wonderful addition. The dark wood stands out perfectly against these very colorful mosaics!

A minimalist modern home with a traditional facade
Tell us about the decorative elements you have used to make your home feel more rustic and country. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks