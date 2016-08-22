This charming home makes money for its owners!

La Rioja in northern Spain is famed for its local wine industry and offers stunning views of the Cantabrian Mountains. It is here that we came across a cosy and pretty bed and breakfast which was originally a 19th century home. In 2007, the interior architects at Casa Josephine in Madrid converted it into a B&B where families and friends come to enjoy relaxing and picturesque vacations. Replete with rural and natural charm, this holiday home enthrals with its beautifully tiled staircase, vintage furnishing, use of soft hues, bold patterns and quaint decor. So come and take a closer look to appreciate the hidden gems of this Spanish bed and breakfast.
The 19th century look and feel was retained by the architects during the original home’s transformation, which contributes to its rustic air. Lush vegetation adorns the pristine white facade and warm wooden entrance door, while pots and planters with vibrant blooms dot the patio. A sleek concrete seat built against the wall has been equipped with cosy and bold orange cushions, so that you can relax while admiring nature’s bounty.
Small and lush potted plants edge the stunning stairway with its gorgeous patterned tiles and sleek balustrade. The overall effect is vintage, eco-friendly and extremely welcoming.
The interiors of the B&B is decked by charming antique and vintage furniture, mostly in white and wooden hues, though pops of bright colours do make their appearance here and there. The olive green ornately carved mirror for instance jazzes up the look in this corner, along with lush indoor greens and bold cushions. The patterned floor tiles and artworks continue to reinforce the old world appeal of the holiday home.
Different shades of white rule the amply illuminated dining space, and make it appear more airy and spacious. Warm and inviting wooden accents make their presence felt in the form of the cabinet, the framed mirror, and the window shutter. Creamy drapes, a quaint glass lamp, patterned plates for wall decor, and trendy pendant lights complete the comfy atmosphere of this area.
The vibrant and blue striped sectional with red and blue cushions makes for cosy seating in the spotless white living space. The gleaming coffee table is decked with a simple plate holding fruits and flowers for rustic appeal, while a whitewashed ladder stands by for hanging decorative tapestry. The gilded mirror in the far end of the room stands on a vintage bureau and overlooks a vintage seating arrangement accompanied by cosy rugs. Indoor plants make an appearance here too, to add natural freshness to the living area.
Bedrooms in this bed and breakfast are quaint, pastel-inspired affairs brimming with old world beauty and elegant simplicity. For instance, the striped double beds here are loaded with bright and comfy cushions for restful siestas and peaceful nights. Vintage wicker baskets and charming vases holding fresh blooms enhance the laidback appeal of the space, while quaint artworks and wall-mounted sculptures lend the feeling of country style homeliness.
We are in love with this endearing Spanish holiday home, thanks to its pretty colours, vintage accents, cosy textures and rustic but stylish decor scheme.