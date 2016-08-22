This charming home makes money for its owners!

Bedrooms in this bed and breakfast are quaint, pastel-inspired affairs brimming with old world beauty and elegant simplicity. For instance, the striped double beds here are loaded with bright and comfy cushions for restful siestas and peaceful nights. Vintage wicker baskets and charming vases holding fresh blooms enhance the laidback appeal of the space, while quaint artworks and wall-mounted sculptures lend the feeling of country style homeliness.

We are in love with this endearing Spanish holiday home, thanks to its pretty colours, vintage accents, cosy textures and rustic but stylish decor scheme.