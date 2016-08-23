The rustic home you'll want to live in

Have you ever dreamed about living in the countryside? Maybe in an old stone farmhouse amongst the hills where you have complete privacy and communion with nature? Well, if this is you, we have a very special treat for you today that is sure to fuel those fantasies!

Situated on farmland in Wales, we find an impressive modern house which has managed to retain some elements of a rustic past, whilst also making the most of its beautiful natural surroundings. This project, entitled Three Glens, had been envisioned and executed by the architects at Mark Waghorn Design, located in Llandeilo, Wales. With it, they have managed to fire up the engine of nostalgia to create a rustic home in a stunning natural setting, and we thought it too good a house to pass by! So, join us now to take a closer look at this structure, you are sure not to be disappointed!