12 Stylish ideas for kitchen mosaic

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Descanso na cidade, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The  kitchen is one of the areas of the house where you can admit more colors without many problems. If we decided to introduce tiles as a coating for one or more walls… why not do it through small mosaics?

There is a huge universe of possibilities for colors and combinations: All in the same tone, combining two or three colors, etc. 

As always, we want to inspire you and that is why we offer you this ideabook with 12 proposals for beautiful kitchens, all with mosaic covering one or more walls.

1. Exciting culinary space

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Kitchen Ceramic Red
Dare to go a step beyond the typical colors for cooking, and reflect your personality through bright hues. A red coating for the backsplash are will be great, especially if the counter is black, in order to create contrast in the image. 

2. A uniform kitchen

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern Kitchen
Instead of looking for contrast, you can also use the mosaic as a way to standardize the kitchen, as projected in this image. Notice how the black color can also be a really flattering alternative for a kitchen, although it is a color that is usually discarded.

3. Creating prints

Casa Molina , Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Built-in kitchens
With mosaics, comes also the ability to create prints, such as we can see in this image. Use this technique to bring originality and movement to any environment and create a kitchen with a strong personality.

4. A particular area

Perdizes I, Casa 2 Arquitetos Casa 2 Arquitetos Modern Kitchen
You can also add this type of coating in a single area of the kitchen as a way to distinguish it visually from the rest of the spaces.

5. Defining spaces

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Kitchen
You can use a valance of a different color, two or three tones above or below the main mosaic used to better define the space. So, no need to bring this type of coating to the roof, but it stays accompanying the counter area or the like.

6. Uniformity vs. pattern

La Casa K27, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern Kitchen
If you have such an arrangement for your kitchen, that is, which is divided into two zones or a U-shape , you can choose to coat the opposite walls in order to highlight the distribution. In this case, it was decided by a wall with a smooth shiny coating to the left, and a mosaic pattern coating in black and white for the right.

7. Small details

Clássica com toque de modernidade, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Kitchen
You can also add mosaic covering to small details like edges of walls, support peninsulas, and any gaps which remain open…

8. Dynamic yellow

homify Modern Kitchen
This is an unconventional design, but one full of energy and vitality. It will make your kitchen a very personal and distinct, original and sophisticated space. Combined with black and steel, this is always a good choice.

9. Supplementing

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Kitchen
Mosaic does not have to go only on the walls and can be an extension, in holes or details. You can add it only on the kitchen island, or the peninsula, in an area outside the kitchen open to the rest of the space… Look how beautiful it is!

10. Extension to the ground

Panamby Apartment, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Modern Kitchen
Another option is to extend the finishing walls to the floor, also using it as a coating throughout. This is perfect for small, modern kitchens or in low light. Yes, the result can be as flattering as this image.

For more modern beauty, take a look at these 8 magnificent modern kitchens!

11. The benefits of mosaic

Residência Freguesia, Adoro Arquitetura Adoro Arquitetura Modern Kitchen Wood Green
This type of material is perfect to protect your walls from grease, dirt, marks, vapors, etc. It is also much easier to clean (a damp cloth will remove fat) than a normal wall coating.

12. The light

Descanso na cidade, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Modern Kitchen
Finally, good lighting that enhances the contrasts of this type of material, will always be the best ally for the image of your kitchen. Make sure you keep this in mind when doing your kitchen planning

A 70's home radically transformed!
Which of these options did you like best?

